The following Girls State Delegates attended the 77th session of American Legion Auxiliary Wyoming Girls State held on the campus of Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on June 9-15, 2019. Below are the delegates and the offices to which they were elected:
Michaela Bell, Cody – was in the City of Meadowlark and elected to and awarded: Police Officer; Water Commissioner; Federalist Party Judicial Platform Committee Chairman; House Committee Chairman-Education; County Clerk; Judge of the Circuit Court; Northwest College scholarship winner
Jariah Cogdill, Cody – was in the City of Antelope and elected to and awarded: Election Clerk; County Commissioner; Judge of the Circuit Court; Outstanding City Delegate.
Upon arrival to the program, delegates are assigned to “cities” where they live during their residence at Girls State. During the program, which is operated in accordance with the basic laws of the State of Wyoming, delegates elect their own city, county and state officials and learn the duties of the various offices; introduce and pass their own bills in the Girls State legislature; make and enforce ordinances regulating their cities; and manage their own police force to administer justice. Every student holds a definite, integral role in the functions of Girls State. The program invites guest speakers to include government officials, community leaders, military members and veterans who present their perspectives on processes and operations.
Girls State offers myriad opportunities to experience government first-hand as a citizen, as a voter, as a candidate, as an official, as a policy maker, and as a friend.
The Girls State program emphasizes the importance of government in modern life and educates young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship. It awakens a sincere conviction that a well-informed, intelligent, participating citizenry is vital to protect and preserve our American institutions and our democracy. These goals are achieved by actual participation in a simulation of the political and governmental process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.