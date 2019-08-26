Concerts in the Park ends with two returning favorites: High Country Cowboys and the ice cream social served by city leaders.
On Thursday the ice cream social is 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the popular country band from Montana that has become a regular in Cody each year.
“Cody’s a good place to play,” lead guitarist John Kosel said. “A lot of people like that kind of music.”
Since the group last played in town the members have released a new album, “The Great American Cowboy,” and they’ll be performing some new songs from that as well as the songs they’ve been singing since 2014 when they started in Montana.
The group is made up of the three Kosel brothers – John, Joe and Marty – born and raised in Montana ranch country.
The Pro Cowboy Country Association has awarded the group Music Group of the Year, 2017 and 2018. The trio also received Best Album of the Year (for the album “Cowboy” in 2018).
Their lead singer Marty has been awarded Yodeler of the Year (2017) and Male Vocalist of the Year (2018).
The International Western Music Association has also recognized their album “Cowboy” as “Best Album of the Year” 2017, and Marty has won IWMA Yodeler of the Year three times.
They’ve stayed busy and have lately been two weeks on, two weeks off.
The Thursday performance is actually the first of three in Cody, as they’ll play Sept. 8-9 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West – the first time they’ve played that venue.
The group also has a fall performance in Yellowstone National Park.
“Cody’s one of our favorite towns,” John said. “It is a cowboy town and being the gateway to Yellowstone, it’s a fun town to be in.”
The Kosel brothers are also accomplished artists outside of the musical arts, as are their sister Joan and their father Andy.
Joan and Andy Kosel are wood carvers, Marty is a saddle maker and leather crafter, and Joe is a luthier, having even made guitars used by Marty and John for their performances.
John is an award-winning painter, and used to make his living by painting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.