Nominations for 2020 University of Wyoming honorary degrees are due to the Office of the President by Nov. 1.
UW alumni, current or former trustees, and faculty all are eligible to submit written nominations for awards. Nominations should address at least one of the following criteria: outstanding contribution to the lives of Wyoming citizens; outstanding career or lifetime accomplishment on a state, national or international level by an alumna or alumnus; or accomplishments so exemplary that they have received recognition on a national or international level, with relevance to Wyoming.
Packets should include a vitae or similar document describing the nominee’s accomplishments, including a list of public recognitions, other awards and honors; a letter of nomination that describes fully how the nominee meets at least one of the above criteria; a one- or two-paragraph summary describing the nominee’s salient contributions; and two additional letters of support.
Send submissions to: UW Acting President Neil Theobald, Department 3434, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071; or email uwpres@uwyo.edu.
