Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Teri Mennell, $98; Robert Langdon, $125; Alyxandra Georgius, $105; Brandi Glidwell, $130; Garrett Stutzman, $135; Leigh Hanlon, $110; Jessica Matiella, $145; Robert Cartwright III, $86.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nathan Urbach, overweight load on vehicle, $75; Robert Fernau, driving under the influence and alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude police, speeding, $1,326; Simon Bagne, under 21 years old consuming alcohol, $255; Brian Rodgers, no seat belt, $25; Tyler Wagner, no signal 100 feet before a turn, $75; Ross Keltner, no seat belt, $25; Joshua Beacham, driving with invalid license, criminal entry and open alcohol container, $1,005; Matthew Hollinger, criminal entry, $505; Aaron Driesel, use of controlled substances, $455; Aaron Driesel, interference with peace officer, $705; Genesis Mendoza, invalid driver’s license, $135; Douglas Proffit, no seat belt, $25; Joseph Cross, invalid driver’s license, $425; Andie Jalout, invalid driver’s license, $125; Adrian Flores, invalid driver’s license, $135; Debra Wilk, no seat belt, $25; Dennis Heiney, invalid driver’s license, $355.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Donald Gooch, Cocoa, Fla., $125; Joshua Spool, Las Vegas, $90; John Herbst, Decatur, Ga., $120; Cecilia Mascia, Hallandale Beach, Fla., $125; Harold Scollard, Snohomish, Wash., $90; Maria Punzalan, Roseville, Calif., $130; Jacob Jordan, Billings, $105; Jarrid Bauer, Orleans, Ind., $100; David Kerby, Basin, $88; Noah Hazard, South St. Paul, Minn., $145; Katherine Manning, Chicago, $90; Bin Chen, Jericho, N.Y., $130; Timothy Wilson, Spokane, Wash., $115; Darren Walsh, Dallas, $175; Anna Malish, Wilson, $90; Ariel Greenwood, Ruidoso, N.M., $100; Kevin Red Star, Roberts, Mont., $110; Erin Winn, Redwood City, Calif., $90; Caleb Kirk, Alamogordo, N.M, $120; Ronald Zifa, Zimbabwe, $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Greeno, Torrington, failure to carry a driver’s license, $155; Devon Whitlow, Mills, no registration and improper display of tabs, $75; Julie Miller, Greybull, no child safety restraint, $65; Radu Luca, East Dundee, Ill., failure to stop at port of entry, $100; George Taulman, Taos, N.M., no seat belt, $25; Kyle Wright, Evans, Colo., possession of controlled substance- plant and speeding, $555; David Gilbert, Billings, failure to obtain single trip permit, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.