What is a personality? According to Webster’s dictionary, personality is the visible aspect of one’s character as it impresses others. It’s the embodiment of a collection of qualities – the sum total of the physical, mental, emotional and social characteristics of an individual.
Personality disorders are a group of mental illnesses that involve long-term patterns of thoughts and behavior that are unhealthy and inflexible. The behaviors cause serious problems with relationships and work. People with a personality disorder have trouble dealing with everyday stresses and problems.
The different types of disorders are; borderline, dependent, histrionic, narcissistic, obsessive-compulsive, paranoid, schizoid and schizotypal.
Personality disorders are grouped into three clusters based on characteristics and symptoms.
Cluster A disorders are characterized by odd, eccentric thinking or behavior. This includes paranoid, schizoid and schizotypal.
Cluster B disorders are characterized by dramatic, overly emotional or unpredictable thinking or behavior. This includes antisocial, borderline, histrionic and narcissistic personality disorders.
Cluster C disorders are called the anxious and fearful cluster. This includes avoidant, dependent and obsessive-compulsive personality disorders. People with this disorder are intensely afraid that others will reject, ridicule or criticize them.
A paranoid personality has distrust and is suspicious of others and their motives and may believe that others are trying to harm them. These people tend to hold grudges.
A schizoid personality has a lack of interest in social or personal relationships and generally prefers to be alone. They have limited emotional range and are unable to take pleasure in social functions.
A schizotypal personality may have “magical thinking,” believing they can influence people and events with their thoughts. They may be uncomfortable in close relationships, have distorted thinking and eccentric behavior accompanied with excessive social anxiety.
Borderline personality persons are impulsive and have risky behavior, suicidal behavior and self-injury. They often suffer from unstable and intense relationships, frequent displays of intense anger and bouts of paranoia.
The antisocial personality has a disregard for the needs and feelings of others. Persistent lying, stealing aggressive and violent behavior, recurrent problems with the law and impulsiveness, irresponsibility and lack of remorse.
A narcissistic personality has the belief they are special and more important than anyone else. A person with this disorder exaggerates their achievements and talents, and expects constant praise along with unreasonable expectation of favors and constantly takes advantage of others. Other indicators are fantasies about power, success and beauty, as well as a lot of arrogance.
Histrionic personality has a pattern of excessive emotion and attention seeking. They are often uncomfortable if they are not the center of attention.
The obsessive-compulsive personality generally has a compulsion with orderliness, perfection and control. They become preoccupied with schedules, rules and details. They also lack flexibility, generosity and affection. They can become workaholics, leaving little time for friends and fun.
Dependent personality is a pattern of needing to be taken care of and is submissive and clingy. They may have difficulty making decisions without reassurance from others and may feel helpless when alone.
The avoidant personality suffers from extreme shyness and fears of rejection. They often feel lonely but avoid forming relationships with others outside their immediate family. They often feel inferior or inadequate and often avoid activities and work that requires working with others.
Personality disorders are difficult to treat and may require long-term attention to change the inappropriate behavior and thought patterns. Treatment may include medication and psychological treatment, including family involvement.
“Beauty gets the attention, personality gets the heart.” – Unknown
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on mental illness of Park County, (307) 250-2978.
