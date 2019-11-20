Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Bryanna McGuire, $125; Shawn Goforth, $105; James Harder, $110; Conner Valcarce, $86; Brooklyn Good, $86; Brandon Howlett, $90; Katherine Dooley, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cole Bruch, use of controlled substances, $655; Sean Gilcrist, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Chelsea Schultz, expired temporary license, $125; Jason Winzenried, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $195; Lillian Toon, failure to carry a driver’s license, $85; Joshua Hays, obstructed windshield, $75; Aaron Kleinman, dog chasing big game, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Stockton Coble, Thermopolis, $115; Taton Backes, Hudson, S.D., $90; Rebekah Waters, Carlisle, Pa., $110; Shannon Lastowski, Fox Lake, Ill., $90; Jessica Copp, Billings, $110; William McKnabb, Marion, S.C., $180; Caleb Jones, Orem, Utah, $110.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Theresa Matthias, Los Angeles, driving with invalid license, $425; James Connell II, Batesville, Ariz., failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing, $85; Herbert Hooper, Nashoba, Okla., flat tire or fabric exposed, $175; Payton Nichols, Billings, possession of controlled substance- plant, $455.
