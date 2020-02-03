The librarians bid a fond farewell to library manager Marjorie Buchholz and audio visual manager Allison Wildman last November. In December, Tom Prusaczyk retired from shelving to pursue writing and gardening. Tech services assistant Joan Byrns also slipped quietly away. Current budget constraints may dictate reduction in staff, but customer service cannot be allowed to suffer.
Nicholle Gerharter shifted from the reference desk to Cody library manager position in January. Alessandra Sandron, for the third time in five years, took charge of the reference desk. She fulfills interlibrary loan requests, fields reference questions and offers tech assistance, all in 16 hours a week. “It’s fast paced,” Sandron said. “I like it.” Gerharter and Cullen Smith contribute their able assistance.
Some part-time employees now work 40 hour weeks to help compensate for the recent attrition.
Smith assumed Prusaczyk’s shelving duties. Smith serves as front desk clerk, teen room and tech help and recently completed the “zero” project, which updated every piece in the collection database with a dollar amount. That allows the total value of material checked out to be printed on patrons’ receipts.
Tech services assistant Kelly Tamblyn often takes up the slack in shelving. This is handy as she fixes any cataloging errors she finds. Tamblyn’s clever, provocative and artistic #bookfacefriday posts can be found on the codylibrary Instagram. She also covers many of the tasks Byrns once handled in addition to processing new books.
Eileen Hopkins-Gallis keeps the AV department organized, categorized and alphabetized absent Wildman’s excellent service.
“What can we do to improve patron experience?” Gerharter challenges her staff. Contact Gerharter at (307) 527-1880 or at ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org.
Grizzly Hall
Library programs are free and open to the public.
Bob Richard author talk, book signing and book sale, 2 p.m. Saturday. “Fleet Admiral Nimitz & Naval War Heroes’ Historic Wyoming & Yellowstone National Park Visit” is Richard’s latest book. The library and the Park County Archives will host this program.
“Taking Flight: The Gripping Tales of Eagles in Wyoming” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 will be presented by Big Horn Canyon National Recreation Area Park Ranger Todd Johnson with Melissa Hill and the golden eagle Kateri from the Draper Museum Raptor Experience.
2020 Park County Chess Open
Registration is open for a four round Swiss tournament played 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 in Grizzly Hall. Prizes will be awarded for three skill levels; Rookies, Knights and Royals. Stop by the library or call 587-1889 to sign up. Email bradleyfickchess@gmail.com with questions.
Bison Room
“Reading the West” book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. “Black 14: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of Wyoming Football” by Ryan Thorburn will be discussed. Reserve a book by calling (307) 527-1880 or stop by the library.
Teen Room
Students in grades 6-12:
• February is African American month. On Tuesdays, 4:30-5 p.m., we will explore African American poets, authors, musicians and celebrities.
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Learn to play chess, 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
• Anti-Valentine’s Party, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Please sign up.
• “A Charlie Brown Valentine” movie, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
• Movie Afternoon, 2:30- 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
• After Hours NERF Wars, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Please sign up.
• Leap Party! 2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Please sign up.
•Wits and Wisdom - especially for seniors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Basic computer class, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Register early. Class limited to six students.
• Learn how to use the library subscription of Ancestry.com, 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Register early. Class limited to six students.
• Phone help, 9-11 a.m. Thursdays.
• Valentine’s Day get together with coffee and pastries, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich (307) 527-1889 or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the Children’s Library
Sign up for:
• Make Clay Hearts with Mrs. Bacon for artists in grades K-5, 4 p.m. Thursday.
• Heart Transplant Party for grades K-5, 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
• CRC Playgroup for ages 18-36 months with parent or caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
• Read to a Dog, for readers of all ages – proven to improve fluency. Book a 15 minute session with a good listener, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
Drop in for:
• Toddler Time for ages 1-4, with parent or caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Mondays (except Feb. 17).
• Story Time for all ages, stories based on a theme accompanied by games, songs and craft projects, 10-10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Crafternoons, with Take or Make craft kits, snacks, games and books. Enjoy a screen-free afternoon, 3-8 p.m. Thursdays.
For details contact Holly Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day.
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.