Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Zachary Dieterle, 23, sexual abuse of a minor in the fourth degree, April 22
Anthony Espinoza, 20, domestic battery and breach of peace, April 25
Disturbance
Handgun fired near the drive-in on WYO 295 in Powell about five minutes ago. Deputies were unable to locate the shooter as of 1:35 a.m. April 20.
Caller’s neighbor is yelling at them and another neighbor over a fence on County Road 6WX. Deputies provided assistance at 7 p.m. April 22.
Woman heard two loud booms she thinks were gunshots on Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 p.m. April 22.
Traffic
Dead deer in the road near the intersection of WYO 120 South and County Road 3JC in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 11:15 p.m. April 19.
A dead animal is on US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 1:10 a.m. April 20.
Animal in the road on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. April 20.
Older, beat up Ford with no one around it on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. April 20.
Black, late 1970s model Ford Bronco with no license plates speeding near the intersection of Appaloosa Lane and County Road 2AB at 3:05 p.m. April 20. Deputies provided assistance.
Skid plate, beer and other items in the road on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 9:20 p.m. April 20. Deputies provided assistance.
Deer carcass in the road near the intersection of County Road 3LE and WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. April 21.
Three vehicles on the side of WYO 290 in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. April 21.
Truck ran into a building on WYO 120 North in Clark. Deputies issued a citation at 9:05 a.m. April 22.
Small car speeding near the intersection of US 14A and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it as of 6:10 p.m. April 22.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on US 14A in Cody at 1:25 a.m. April 23.
Debris in the road on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 1:30 p.m. April 23.
Cow on US 14-16-20 East in Cody at 9 a.m. April 24. Deputies provided assistance.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on US 14A in Powell at 7:35 p.m. April 24.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by deputies near the intersection of US 14A and WYO 114 in Powell at 9:35 p.m. April 24.
Other
Deputies initiated activity in Ralston at 12 p.m. April 19.
Two pitbull dogs running at large on Lane 11 in Powell. Caller has the grey one with a camo collar in custody. The other dog has one black and tan stripe and a purple collar. They said they will hang onto the dog for now and will try to catch the other, 12:45 p.m. April 19.
A five-month old golden retriever dog named “Navy” with a green camo collar and no tags is missing from the intersection of Road 13 and US 14A in Powell, 2:25 p.m. April 19.
Broken Arrow Trail in Clark man said there were people trespassing on his property and he has photographs of license plates and faces, 5:05 p.m. April 19.
Man said he sees some horses in a very small area on WYO 120 North in Cody and has seen no feed been given to them in about a week. Deputies provided assistance at 7 p.m. April 19.
Possible identity theft reported on Shiloh Road in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. April 20.
Deputies assisted the Cody Fire Department on County Road 6WX in Cody at 9:35 a.m. April 21.
Horse saddled with no rider or bridle near the first cattle guard when headed towards Meeteetse from Cody on WYO 120 South, 10:35 a.m. April 21.
Theft reported from Del Rio Road in Powell at 1:15 p.m. April 21.
Deputies assisted BLM staff at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 1:50 p.m. April 21.
Trespassing complaint filed on US 14-16-20 East in Cody at 2:45 p.m. April 21.
Deputies assisted the Powell Fire Department on Road 14 at 5:20 p.m. April 21.
Extra patrols requested in Powell at 12:25 p.m. April 22.
Key found on bush at Red Lake off County Road 6WXE at 2:55 p.m. April 22.
A dog was attacked by two other dogs near the intersection of Ptarmigan View Drive and County Road 6CU in Cody at 6:30 p.m. April 22. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. April 22.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on North Bent Street at 8:30 p.m. April 22.
Weapons offense on US 14A in Cody at 2:25 a.m. April 23.
Trout Peak Drive in Cody resident said their neighbor did a burn yesterday but actually set fire on their property and burned their grass and bushes. Deputies provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. April 23.
Resident on 23rd Street in Cody would like to speak to a deputy at 3:45 p.m. April 23. Deputies were unable to assist.
Road 8 ½ in Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy at 8 p.m. April 23. Deputies provided assistance.
Man on US 14-16-20 West in Cody said his President Donald Trump sign has been vandalized again. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. April 24.
Deputies assisted Cody Police at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive in Cody, 5:15 p.m. April 24.
Cody Police officers were assisted by deputies on Stagecoach Trail at 6 p.m. April 24.
Steel angle iron black ramp, measuring 15 by 30 inches, lost somewhere between Clark and Cody on WYO 120 North at 6:15 p.m April 24.
Deputies assisted Powell Police at its Law Enforcement Center on North Clark Street at 6:25 p.m. April 24.
Appaloosa Lane in Cody woman said people trespassed on her property to get to a creek. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. April 24.
Caller said someone broke out the driver-side window and windshield of their vehicle at the Deaver Reservoir on Road 2N in Deaver, 1:20 a.m. April 25.
Sunburst Drive in Cody woman would like to speak to a deputy about her neighbor’s property, 6:50 p.m. April 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Nathan Thomas, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol – fourth offense in 10 years, April 22
Disturbance
Woman said she hears loud music coming from Riverside Cemetery on Gulch Street, 9:10 p.m. April 24.
Multiple vehicles in the Cody High School parking lot on 10th Street playing loud music and doing cookies at 10:05 p.m. April 24. The vehicles were gone upon police arrival.
Traffic
A vehicle’s rear driver side door was struck while parked at Walmart, between 8-9 a.m. April 17. The vehicle is currently at Reno Collision as of 9:25 a.m. April 21. Officers provided assistance.
White minivan with expired license plates has been parked in front of The Local on 13th Street for the past two months. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. April 21.
Police assisted a motorist on Yellowstone Avenue at 10:25 p.m. April 24.
Fender bender with no injuries or blockage on the far southeast side of the parking lot at Bomgaars, near McDonald’s, at 12:25 p.m. April 25.
Hay in the road near the intersection of 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. April 25.
Vehicle parked on 16th Street with the intent to be sold. Officers provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. April 25.
Man said he almost hit a dog in the 17th Street hill area. Police were unable to locate the dog at 9:15 p.m. April 26.
Other
Black Cadillac with an expired registration blocking a dumpster on Meadow Lane Avenue at 8 a.m. April 21. Officers provided assistance.
Bleistein Avenue woman said she received a fraudulent email she would like to show an officer. Officers were unable to assist at 8 a.m. April 21.
A City of Cody forklift struck the northwest side corner of the Cody Cupboard building on 15th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 a.m. April 21.
Utility worker can’t read a meter at Beartooth Inn on US 14-16-20 East because of junk in front of it. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 a.m. April 21.
Chadwick Veterinary Hospital on Big Horn Avenue needs assistance catching a cat in the building. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. April 21.
Willow Lane man said someone is driving by his residence and throwing cigarette butts on his lawn. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. April 21.
Yellowstone Regional Airport on Roger Sedam Drive is re-coding its keys. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. April 21.
Woman said contractors building new homes in the South Chugwater Drive area are bringing their dogs and letting them run off the leash, causing problems with her walking dogs in the area because the loose dogs are coming after them. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. April 21.
Glacier Avenue woman said she saw a kitten with its collar on so tight she doesn’t think it can breathe right. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. April 21.
Man said he is receiving emails from someone pretending to be the principal of Cody Middle School on Greever Street, asking people to send $200 gift cards. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. April 21.
Wells Fargo bank on Sheridan Avenue requested extra patrols for the night at 4:30 p.m. April 21.
Stray white poodle at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sheridan Avenue. A citation was issued at 9:25 a.m. April 22.
Cat issue reported on Glacier Avenue at 9:35 a.m. April 22.
Chugwater Circle woman would like to speak to an officer about an email she received. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. April 22.
Woman said she was hypnotized and her mother stole her keys from her vehicle at the post office on Stampede Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 8:25 p.m. April 22.
White truck spinning cookies in the backyard of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 9:40 p.m. April 22.
Woman at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street has information on sex trafficking in California and a murder in Utah. Police were unable to assist at 10:35 p.m. April 22.
Baker Drive caller said ex-boyfriend is there intoxicated and the caller would like him to leave, 11:30 p.m. April 22.
Mountain View Drive man had an alarm go off at his shop and is there now and sees a door open. Officers provided assistance at 2:30 a.m. April 23.
Personal papers were lost somewhere in Cody, possibly at Walmart, 8:30 a.m. April 23.
Carter Avenue resident would like to speak to an officer about possible child neglect. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. April 23.
C Street woman said there is trash being placed by her dumpster that is not hers. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. April 23.
Friendly black husky lab mix dog with white markings on its chest but no collar is off its leash on Salsbury Avenue at 1:50 p.m. April 23.
Pioneer Avenue woman said someone has opened a bank account with her name and Social Security number and would like to speak to an officer about it, 2:25 p.m. April 23.
Possible fraud reported at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 8:30 p.m. April 23.
Lights on in a trailer no one should be in at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street, 10 p.m. April 23.
Blue Water Court resident would like to talk to an officer about city ordinances. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. April 23.
Officers initiated drug-related activity near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street in Cody at 8:35 a.m. April 24.
Man said his camp trailer at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road was damaged and had items stolen from it, 9:40 a.m. April 24.
Rumsey Avenue woman wants to know what she can do about her neighbor’s cat killing the birds she feeds. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. April 24.
Diamond and sapphire ring found at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. Inscribed inside it is the letter “D”, 11:15 a.m. April 24.
Woman on 29th Street said two German shepherd dogs almost attacked her dogs. Officers provided assistance at 12:35 p.m April 24.
Woman at High Country Mercantile on Stampede Avenue said someone is writing bad checks to her business. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. April 24.
Police received a tip regarding a speed limit sign being shot up at Red Lake, 3:50 p.m. April 24.
Citizen warned on Newton Avenue by officers, 4:55 p.m. April 24.
Woman on 29th Street said people are at her home harassing her and clogging her toilet with excess toilet paper. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. April 25.
Dead deer in woman’s 26th Street backyard at 10:45 a.m. April 25.
Phone found near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue at 12:20 p.m. April 25.
South Chugwater Drive woman said there is a dead cat in her neighbor’s lawn and thinks someone killed it. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. April 25.
Resident at Cedar Bluffs Apartments on Cougar Avenue has a little girl who said she is lost. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. April 25.
Woman on 29th Street called the Park County Detention Center and told them she wanted to commit a crime so she could go to prison, 6 p.m. April 25.
Warning issued on animal call from Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street at 6:50 p.m. April 25.
Debit card found near the intersection of 10th Street and Rumsey Avenue at 8 p.m. April 25.
Driver’s license and debit card left at Albertsons Liquor Store on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. April 26.
Woman on 29th Street said her neighbor was getting in her car. She said he is just weird and suspects he is a Russian spy, but has no proof of that, but still wants to press charges against him. Police were unable to assist at 5:25 p.m. April 26.
Lame Deer Avenue man sent a video to someone on Facebook claiming to be an old friend and now that person is threatening to expose the video. Police were unable to assist at 12:05 a.m. April 27.
Sixth Street woman said someone is trying to access her bank account. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. April 27.
Rabbit stuck in a vehicle engine compartment, parked on the side street by the Department of Family Services building on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. April 27.
Drug paraphernalia found in a room at the Cody Hotel on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. April 27.
Willow Lane man said a man from the flower shop in Powell entered his residence unannounced while he was at the doctors office, and his 11-year-old daughter and 6 year old were inside very scared. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. April 27.
Possible domestic dispute near the intersection of 19th Street and Ash Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. April 27.
