Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kaleb Rentz, 21, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, domestic battery to cause injury, under the influence of controlled substances, failure to comply with probation conditions, invalid registration, no proof of insurance, May 8
Adrian De La Cruz, 46, warrant, May 8
Starlynn Andrews, 41, warrant, May 8
Disturbance
Individual causing a disturbance at Heart Mountain Irrigation District on WYO 294 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 a.m. May 7.
Woman said there are people shooting guns at the Deaver Reservoir on Road 2N in Deaver and would like to speak to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. May 9.
Traffic
One copper red mule and a black horse in the road near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14A in Cody.
A truck and camper slid off the road near the intersection of US 14-16-20 West and Whit Creek Road in Cody at 10:35 a.m. May 3. There was damage to the vehicle and camper but no injuries.
Red Jeep parked in the pull off on Road 14 in Powell has been there for at least two days. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. May 3.
Vehicle speeding in the Mule Deer Lane in Cody area at 11:45 a.m. May 4. Deputies provided assistance.
Large block of wood in the road on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. May 4.
White Chevrolet Impala with temporary tags in the Lane 8 and Meadow Road area in Powell is running stop signs and tailgating people. Extra patrols found nothing at 6 p.m. May 4.
REDDI report filed for East Central Avenue man in Deaver who said a person just left his house possibly high on drugs or alcohol. Deputies were unable to locate at 8:40 p.m. May 4.
A fiber cable box was struck at Powell Municipal Airport on WYO 295 in Powell at 11:40 a.m. May 5.
Man rolled his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 6MR and Sheep Mountain Lane in Cody on the South Fork side of Stagecoach Trail. There were no injuries or assistance needed. Reported at 1:25 p.m. May 6.
Metal pipe in roadway on Road 8 in Powell, 3:10 p.m. May 6.
A truck and a grizzly bear collided on WYO 120 North in Cody at 10:05 p.m. May 7. Deputies assisted Game and Fish and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Cows in the road on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. May 8.
Deputies provided assistance on County Road 7WC in Cody at 7:20 p.m. May 8.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by deputies with a traffic stop on US 14-16-20 East in Cody at 7:55 p.m. May 8.
Deputies assisted a motorist on County Road 3EX in Cody at 3 a.m. May 9.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by deputies with a car and deer that collided near the intersection of Lane 18 and US 14A in Cody at 9:10 p.m. May 9.
Other
Glass break alarm went off at the Boot Barn on Stampede Avenue in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:45 a.m. May 3.
Man said there are people on the old bridge by the Wildwood Dam on Lane 14 in Cody possibly doing graffiti. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. May 3.
Two people are harassing a father and his daughter on Fredrick Lane in Meeteetse by phone. Deputies provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. May 3.
Another agency was assisted by deputies on West Seventh Street in Powell at 1:10 a.m. May 4.
Appaloosa Lane in Cody woman stopped by the Park County Detention Center wanting to speak to a deputy about dumping going on behind her house, 8:40 a.m. May 4. Deputies were unable to assist.
Open door or window at Meeteetse Public School on Idaho Street at 9:25 a.m. May 4. Deputies provided assistance.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with a domestic dispute on 16th Street in Cody at 7:15 p.m. May 4.
Trespass complaint filed from Whitney Drive in Cody, 1:30 p.m. May 5.
A trespass complaint was filed from the Sunshine Reservoir on County Road 5XS in Meeteetse, 5:05 p.m. May 5.
Black Casio watch found near the Hayden Arch on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 6:25 p.m. May 6.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with a case on County Road 6WX at 12:10 p.m. May 7.
Justice Lane in Cody man wants deputies to be aware of a situation at his residence. Deputies provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. May 7.
Man on Corbett Road in Cody has had an unknown boat on his property for the last couple days, 2:15 p.m. May 7.
Cottontail Lane in Cody mother said two 11-year old girls have been harassing her daughter for the past three months and would like to speak to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. May 7.
Ex-employee harassing caller on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 7:15 p.m. May 7.
Assault reported from Lane 8 in Powell, 12:45 p.m. May 8.
Lane 17 in Cody man said he received a threatening email and would like to talk to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 7:50 a.m. May 9.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with a domestic dispute on Carter Avenue at 9:15 a.m. May 9.
Caller has questions about doing some work for a man and that person not letting them get their trailer at the Willwood Dam on Lane 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. May 9.
Two abandoned dogs near address on Lane 13 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. May 9.
Man said there are three men and women walking on his Pauley Avenue in Cody property and a minor verbal altercation resulted. Deputies provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. May 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michelle Jones, 46, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, possession of a controlled substance, May 7
Martin Chambers, 43, domestic battery, May 8
Joshua Beacham, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol – second offense in 10 years, driving with a suspended license- second offense in 10 years, probation violation, May 10
Colleen Maddox, 38, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, May 11
Disturbance
Caller near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street has more barking dogs to tell the police about and multiple complaints about other things, 10:15 a.m. May 5.
Cedar Lane woman said dogs are barking in the yard directly behind her, 2:55 p.m. May 6.
Draw Street resident is hearing a loud noise coming from the west of them and doesn’t think it’s coming from the high school. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. May 8.
Car alarm going off on A Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:25 a.m. May 9.
Woman at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street said her car alarm was going off so she knew someone was trying to break into it. Police were unable to assist at 11:10 a.m. May 9.
Traffic
Man struck a deer and damaged his vehicle in the west parking lot of Walmart, 9:25 a.m. May 5.
Caller hit a parked car after swerving to miss a deer at Rocky Mountain Sports on 15th Street. The parked vehicle is a blue and black Toyota flatbed truck, 3:25 p.m. May 5.
Small car parked on Park Lake for several days, preventing someone from watering a lawn. The caller said the car needs to be removed. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. May 5.
Cream color Ford Econoline van with an orange stripe parked in the north side of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West lot near the hospital on Sheridan Avenue with no license plates, 7:35 p.m. May 5.
Wyoming Department of Transportation sign in the lane of travel on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. May 6.
Vehicle abandoned on the north side of the Chamberlin Inn on 12th Street. Its plates expired in October 2019, 12:25 p.m. May 7.
Vehicle abandoned on Sheridan Avenue at 2:20 p.m. May 7.
Parking problem reported on Blackburn and Cougar avenues.
REDDI report filed on a man who tried to start a fight with a Walmart associate, who told him he couldn’t park on the sidewalk. Police were unable to locate at 6:25 p.m. May 10.
An RV with a temporary license tag is parked along WYO 120 North near 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. May 11.
A Toyota and a Nissan crashed at the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue. There was no injury or blockage. The female caller said a vehicle backed into hers. Police issued a warning at 1:30 p.m. May 11.
Road hazard near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Dale Drive. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. May 11.
Other
Caller would like to speak to an officer about something that happened at Walmart. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 a.m. May 5.
Woman said a neighbor’s dog is running at large and defecating in her yard at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. May 5.
Bleistein Avenue woman wants to report possible fraud. Someone got a hold of her internet passwords and is going to “leak her info.” Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. May 5.
A husky dog and a jack terrier dog are running at large in the Simpson Avenue area. Police were unable to locate at 1:20 p.m. May 5.
Stray tan and black cat around the picnic benches at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street at 7:10 p.m. May 5.
Woman on 29th Street said she is being harassed. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. May 6.
Woman seems to be having difficulty walking, staggering, and is yelling to herself at Cody Paw and Spa on Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate her at 1:30 p.m. May 6.
Dead deer behind residence on Sheridan Avenue, 2:25 p.m. May 6.
Woman on 16th Street said her medication was stolen during a prior incident and would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. May 6.
Officers assisted another agency at the Big Bear Motel on West Yellowstone Avenue at 2:05 a.m. May 7.
County Road 6WX man said he was scammed over his computer. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 a.m. May 7.
Man on 23rd Street wants a child or children trespassed from a property across the canal. He said they are breaking through his fence to get to the canal and he is concerned about the danger. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. May 7.
Woman lost her black 3-key ring at the UPS store on 14th Street at 2:20 p.m. May 7.
Grey and white husky dog with a red collar running at large near Sierra Trading Post on Eighth Street. Police were unable to locate it at 3:50 p.m. May 7.
Dogs running at large on White Water Avenue at 4 p.m. May 7.
Police conducted a drug related investigation at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 4:05 p.m. May 7.
Black lab and German wirehair mix dog missing from 10th Street, 8:40 p.m. May 7.
Shoshone Trail South woman would like to speak to an officer about her neighbor’s aggressive dog. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. May 8.
Woman said she lost her cell phone and wallet at the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. It is a black zipper wallet with miscellaneous cards. The phone is in a Marilyn Monroe case, 10 a.m. May 8.
Officers initiated extra patrols at the Friends of the Buffalo Bill Dam Center on Sheridan Avenue, 11:50 a.m. May 8.
Stampede Avenue resident had their Social Security number compromised. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. May 8.
Bleistein Avenue woman said a dog gets out all the time and she is afraid it will get hit. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. May 8.
Break in reported at Juby’s Mobile Home Court office on 19th Street, in which two guns were stolen. The female caller said the theft happened sometime in the last five weeks, 4:50 p.m. May 8.
Resident at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street wants to talk to an officer about various issues. Police were unable to assist at 8:10 a.m. May 9.
Smooth leather wallet containing debit cards, stimulus checks and a driver’s license missing from Alger Avenue residence, 1:30 p.m. May 9.
Woman said someone stabbed something into the side of her tire at Burger King on Mountain View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. May 9.
Ongoing harassment issue reported at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 11:05 p.m. May 9.
Elderly female passed out in front of the caller’s house on Kenmar Street. Police were unable to locate her at 7:50 a.m. May 10.
An A Street man said his son’s house was broken into, 12:10 p.m. May 10.
Caller on 16th Street said a friend’s head was slammed against a wall, 6:15 p.m. May 10.
Man said someone tried to break into his storage lockers at A Plus Secure Storage on Robert Street. He is on site and will meet officers at the gate. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. May 10.
Man on 31st Street said his daughter snuck out of the house and he said he thinks he knows where she is, 7 a.m. May 11.
A man at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street would like to talk to officers about being beaten in Oregon or California and human trafficking. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. May 11.
Woman at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said her neighbor is missing a German shepherd puppy dog with a purple collar, 11:15 a.m. May 11.
Mobile Home vehicle abandoned on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. May 11.
Numerous cats were reportedly locked in a trailer at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. May 11.
An ex is making threats to beat an A Street man up. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. May 11.
Trespassing complaint filed from Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. People were served at 1:20 p.m. May 11.
Buena Vista Avenue resident would like to speak to an officer about ongoing issues. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. May 11.
Woman at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said medications were stolen from her vehicle while it was in front of her house and the gas tank was open. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. May 11.
