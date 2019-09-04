The annual fundraiser for the McCullough Peaks wild horses is Saturday at the Boot and Bottle Club, 5-8 p.m.
“This is the second year in a row that the Mustang Rendezvous will be held at this venue, which decreases driving time for guests and lets us offer a cash bar,” said Mary Scuffham, Friends of a Legacy board president.
The Boot and Bottle Club is on the Southfork Highway about a mile from Yellowstone Avenue.
The evening will feature a bountiful buffet catered by Janet Stewart, live music by local artist Jeff Troxel, silent and live auctions of art, experience packages and select items, and a brief program about the wild horses by mustang trainer Dawn Borwegen of Dubois.
Tickets costing $40 for adults and $20 for children, are available online at friendsofalegacy.org and at the Cody Chamber of Commerce.
“The six-panel kiosk built on the FOAL property has been completed,” Scuffham noted.
The two-sided informational signs about the mustangs, their history and the landscape as well as a map of the herd area are now open to travelers crossing the Big Horn Basin on the newly designated Wild Horse Highway.
Proceeds from the Mustang Rendezvous also help finance projects such as fertility control in cooperation with BLM, which manages the herd that roams 120,000 BLM acres east of Cody. Select mares are darted annually to prevent pregnancy.
“Keeping the herd size within BLM’s parameters prevents the need for roundups, which are not only costly, but also disrupt the social structure of the herd and can cause injuries to the horses,” Scuffham said. “Other benefits are healthier mares, saved from the stress of early and annual foaling, and a healthier rangeland for all critters.”
Other projects include operating and maintaining a water system to fill reservoirs, cleaning reservoirs and offering educational programs for adults and children.
FOAL volunteers helped replace fencing that prevented pronghorn migration and sprayed areas to kill invasive and undesirable species, working with BLM,
Wyoming Department of Transportation and Park County Weed and Pest districts.
“FOAL’s goal is to pursue work that will preserve and protect the McCullough Peaks mustangs as wild and free,” Scuffham said.
