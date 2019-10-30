Carter Daniel Tryder was born Oct. 19, 2019, a West Park Hospital to Richard Tryder and Jennifer Curtis of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Lucille Esther Sidor was born Oct. 20, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Peter and Jessica Sidor of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Lucille joins two siblings: Ruth, 4, and Arthur, 2.
Grandparents are Don and Joyce Oliver and Ted and Patricia Sidor.
Braelynn Luna Barkman was born Oct. 21, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Braden Barkman and Michele Robles of Cody.
She weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces.
Wesley Ryan Merideth was born Oct. 21, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Matthew and Sonya Merideth of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces.
Taylee Ann Eckhardt was born Oct. 22, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Pakus Eckhardt and Rebecca Strom of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Taylee joins two sisters, Kylee and Brailee.
Macie Annalise Ferrell was born Oct. 25, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Cale and Stephanie Ferrell of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Macie joins a 3-year-old sibling, Jonathan.
Grandparents are Stephen and Mary Ann Cox, Brad and Lesa Craine and Dewaine Ferrell.
