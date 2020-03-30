The morning of March 22, Riverside Cemetery was the focal point for cleanup by volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church, including Bob and Carol McDougall, Jason and Jana Stafford, with their daughters Bailey and Ava, and Vic and Karen Seefeld.
Their effort was in conjunction with volunteers from Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron, including Sra Jay Swaney and brother Sra Elijah Swaney, Mike and BJ Carlson (commander), and Jerry Cowles picked up Wreaths Across America wreaths that were placed at gravesites of deceased veterans.
These wreaths sponsored by family or individuals in honor of our fallen heroes were placed on Dec. 14 at Riverside Cemetery with approval by Riverside Cemetery District’s Sam Welch. These volunteers observed the social distancing prescribed by state and church authorities.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that honors our fallen veterans from many wars nationally in addition to the fallen veterans in cemeteries in Normandy and now Belgium (Battle of the Bulge), proudly claiming over 2,158 cemeteries including Arlington National Cemetery (226,525 wreaths). Conservative figures place the number of wreaths at more than 2.2 million.
