Local author Linda Rae Sande will share her latest travels on Saturday at the Cody Library. “Opa! Great Greece!” a free public program, will begin at 2 p.m.
Having traveled to Greece twice in 2019, Sande was able to explore archaeological sites on five islands and several locations on the mainland in her research for her series of books set in ancient Greece. Led by archaeologists, her daily forays resulted in more than 2,000 photos and a wealth of information, most not available online.
The presentation will include many photos as well as anecdotes about the trips and the importance of mythology in Greek history. Discover how easy it is to travel in this extremely hospitable country where some of the best and freshest food can be enjoyed for a great price.
“Stella of Akrotiri” is her steamy ancient Greek fantasy series, which so far includes “Deminon,” “Origins” and “Diana.” Sande has donated these and her other romances to the library. In all she has researched and written 27 full length novels that are available as books, eBooks and audio books. For details visit lindaraesande.com.
Her books will be available for purchase at the program. Friends of the Cody Library will provide light refreshments.
