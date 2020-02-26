60th reunion

The Cody High School Class of 1959 gathered in August for a reunion. Members include (back row, from left) Harry Deler, Woody Share, Pat Comstock, Buddy Cash and Gary Lucus; (middle row) Jon Jacobsen, Martin Nielsen, Jody Cash, Larry Simons, Karol Smith Anshutz, Mary Grace Snyder Vogel, Faith Holler (gym teacher), Helen Moller Custer; (front row) Kay Ellis Drury, Janet Ballenger Dutton, Barbara Way Weibert, Nancy Meis DeWeese, Margaret Young Wilde, Susan Snyder LaFever, Louise Telrick Slack, Johanna Schultz Cubbage, Jeanne Burns Russell and Joyce Woolery Skoric. 

 Courtesy photo

