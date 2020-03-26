The COVID-19 outbreak may have shut down most youth club meetings in the area, but that didn’t stop a couple of 4-H groups from making a difference.
Last week the area club made homemade cookies for Cody Regional Health staff and Willwood made goodies for staff at Powell Valley Healthcare.
“We will continue to donate cookies for the next couple of weeks,” county 4-H educator Tycee Mohler said.
Southfork Community Clicks made 10 dozen cookies and Willwood five dozen to lift the spirits of those on the front lines of the crisis.
Members of the Clicks club on the South Fork were ready to do their part.
“Our club Southfork Community Clicks was happy to do the baking,” club helper Ashli Koster said. “We have awesome families and kids in our club.”
After all the baking, Mohler made deliveries. Now, it’s back to baking for club members, who are just some of the many people who have stepped up to help the hospitals.
Monday morning Cody Regional thanked several different organizations that have helped the hospital and its employees.
“Our community continues to show compassion, empathy and support in any way they can,” spokesperson Annalea Avery said in a post. “Thank you to those who have helped Cody Regional Health.”
She said people at the hospital were thankful for:
• Proud Cut delivering food to the Emergency Department.
• 4-H for delivering cookies to working hospital personnel.
• Midway Auto for donating an RV for use outside of the Viral Screening Unit for a necessary documentation area.
• Nick Piazza, a 1996 Cody High School graduate, purchased three additional ventilators, at about $14,000 each.
• Sletton Construction for providing two negative air flow machines so CRH can continue to be prepared to care for critical patients.
• Buffalo Bill Center of the West for authorizing CRH hospital personnel to park in their parking lot.
• Local distillery Single Track Spirits is making hand sanitizer and sanitizing sprays. The business is about 1 1/2 weeks out from having sanitizers ready to distribute.
• Billings Clinic providers and staff are helping to support the Viral Screening Unit.
• Northern Wyoming Surgical Center is offering cross training of its nursing staff to assist with staffing concerns.
• Park County Public Health and Homeland Security has been supporting the incident command structure and offering daily briefings.
