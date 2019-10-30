Jarren Kuipers, operator of a Cody wildlife and habitat company called Land Steward Services, will speak at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition event Nov. 7.
Kuipers, a wildlife biologist who owns degrees from South Dakota State and the University of Wyoming, will talk on “The Effects of Russian Olive Removal on Small Mammals.”
The lecture is scheduled for the Coe Auditorium at 12:15 p.m. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
