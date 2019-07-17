Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joyce Lemurg-Taylor, following too closely, crash, $250 fine, $10 court cost; Wesley Livingston, no turn signal during lane change, $60; Brannon Aune, no registration, $70; Timothy Thompson, speeding, $74; Marian Charrier, speeding, $74.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Chay Cunningham, public intoxication, $750, $10; Brandon Doak, shoplifting, $750, $120 suspended, $10; Elliott Wittick, no proof rabies vaccination, $60, $10; Wittick, dog at large, $60; Wittick, dangerous animal, $300; Samantha Davila, dog at large, $60, $10; Emily Cushman, no rabies vaccination, $60, $10; Cushman, dog at large, $60; Cushman, dangerous animal, $200; Hunter Lazar, dog at large, $60, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Franklin Tupps, Deer Trail, Colo., speeding, $80; Michon Schmidt, Denver, speeding, $86; Julian Lazo, Hopkins, Minn., no driver’s license, $110; Lazo, speeding, $75.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Beau Scheuth, Emmet, Neb., public intoxication, $410; Erik Denney, Powell, public intoxication, $410.
