Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Joyce Lemurg-Taylor, following too closely, crash, $250 fine, $10 court cost; Wesley Livingston, no turn signal during lane change, $60; Brannon Aune, no registration, $70; Timothy Thompson, speeding, $74; Marian Charrier, speeding, $74. 

 RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Chay Cunningham, public intoxication, $750, $10; Brandon Doak, shoplifting, $750, $120 suspended, $10; Elliott Wittick, no proof rabies vaccination, $60, $10; Wittick, dog at large, $60; Wittick, dangerous animal, $300; Samantha Davila, dog at large, $60, $10; Emily Cushman, no rabies vaccination, $60, $10; Cushman, dog at large, $60; Cushman, dangerous animal, $200; Hunter Lazar, dog at large, $60, $10. 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Franklin Tupps, Deer Trail, Colo., speeding, $80; Michon Schmidt, Denver, speeding, $86; Julian Lazo, Hopkins, Minn., no driver’s license, $110; Lazo, speeding, $75.  

  

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Beau Scheuth, Emmet, Neb., public intoxication, $410; Erik Denney, Powell, public intoxication, $410.

