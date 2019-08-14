Buffalo Bill Dam is one of the Cody area’s most notable landmarks, and this weekend locals can gather to celebrate the monumental achievement of its construction.
The Great Dam Day, a yearly event where visitors can access the old Yellowstone highway from end-to-end is Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This year’s event has special significance, as it is also the 25th year of operation for the dam’s visitor center.
“We’re hoping to promote some of the things inside this year,” said visitor center manager Brad Constantine. “We will also have the lower dam road open.”
The old Yellowstone highway, which runs through the canyon below the dam, will be open to foot and bicycle traffic.
A hay ride will also be running up and down the trail throughout the day.
At the dam parking lot food vendors will be set up and people who have worked on the dam will be on hand to discuss the structure.
“We had around 620 people walk last year,” Constantine said. “We’re hoping for more this year. We want local people to come and see the dam to learn something they might not have known before.”
Interpretive signs will be up along the path to point out areas of interest along the route. The hay ride starts at the visitor center parking lot and attendees are encouraged to start there for the walk.
The event is presented in cooperation with Buffalo Bill State Park with permission from the Bureau of Reclamation.
