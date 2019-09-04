Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 28, 9:17 a.m., four units and 19 personnel responded to accident at 1420 Rumsey. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Sept. 2, 8:54 a.m., four units and 19 personnel responded to report of trailer rollover at milepost 119 on WYO 120 North. Extricated passenger and assisted EMS. Time in service: 56 minutes.
Sept. 2, 3:54 p.m., five units and 19 personnel responded to the Fishhawk Fire in Shoshone National Forest 4 miles south of US 14-16-20 about 40 miles west of Cody. Turned over to Forest Service and the cause remains under investigation. Time in service: 16 minutes.
Sept. 2, 3:34 p.m., four units and 20 personnel responded to report of smoke at 2779 County Road 6WX. Investigated; determined smoke from Fishhawk Fire on North Fork. Time in service: 1 hour 26 minutes.
Sept. 2, 6:20 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at Good 2 Go, 221 Yellowstone. Cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.