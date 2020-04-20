With the recreational summer season only a few months away, a lot of people will have more time for fun in the sun. The Cody Rec Center is preparing its adult and especially its children’s programs to make the most out of the season.
Youth coordinator since August of last year, Kayla Rivers is preparing the children’s programs for this summer.
She started working for the Rec Center in 2015 as a seasonal employee, and she has two years of experience as a child recreation planner as the recreation assistant.
“I feel like I was very prepared. I helped my predecessor with a lot of stuff,” Rivers said. “I organized for the children’s summer camp and after-school programs, especially the scheduling for those.
“The only thing new that came with my promotion are the Concerts in the Park. I helped a little with those before, but not with much of the behind-the-scenes stuff.”
The Kidz on the Move summer day camp program at the Rec Center begins on June 1 and ends Aug. 21, with a Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule for children from kindergarten to sixth grade. Light meals and snacks are provided, and field trips are on Wednesdays.
Concerts in the Park will start July 9 and end on Aug. 27 with an ice cream social, and there will be eight performing bands every Thursday for that period. Rivers said, there won’t be many changes to either program this year, but she is in the learning curve.
“A lot of the changes to the kids’ programs were made while I was still an assistant, so those programs are mostly the same this year,” Rivers said. “While I have more experience with the kids’ program, I’ve learned a lot more about the Concerts in the Park, such as the grants and the schedules for example, which I wasn’t involved in before.”
There is one new program the Rec Center has planned this summer, which Rivers said she hopes will become an annual event. The Sunny & Share Festival will allow local bands and community members to share their musical talent from noon to 8 or 9 p.m. on July 19.
Rivers said her experience with the job and the programs involved were only part of the reason things have gone so well thus far. Rivers’ coworkers at the Rec Center have made things much easier for her with their support over the past few months.
“It’s been great. The people I work with are fantastic,” Rivers said. “They’ve answered a lot of questions I had at the beginning. They made it very easy for me. They’ve been wonderful, the job is fantastic.”
More information on the child and adult programs at the Rec Center can be found on the City of Cody website under the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities section.
