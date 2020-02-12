“Taking Flight: The Gripping Tales of Eagles in Wyoming” will be presented at the Cody library by Big Horn Canyon National Recreation Area park ranger Todd Johnson with Melissa Hill and the golden eagle Kateri from the Draper Museum Raptor Experience. The free public program starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Johnson will recount the harrowing story of the 1971 mass bald eagle shootings and poisonings that occurred in Wyoming. He will trace how the incidents led to a national outcry and the eventual banning of certain poisons in the United States.
Melissa Hill, assistant curator of the Draper Museum, will follow Johnson’s presentation and talk about the importance of eagles in Wyoming, and showcase Kateri.
“I am so grateful to be working with Melissa and her team again on this important program,” Johnson said. “Our talk will not only educate people on what took place in Wyoming, but more importantly, it will how show it led to important changes in national policy.
Plus, people will get the chance to experience the majestic beauty of Kateri up close and personal. It’s going to be a great program.”
For additional information contact Christy Fleming, chief of interpretation at Bighorn Canyon, at (307) 548-5402.
Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Cody Library.
