Cody High School 2013 graduate Samantha Lambert recently received the Matthew Spangler Medical Scholarship for the University of North Dakota School of Medecine and Health Sciences.
The UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences recently announced more than $731,000 in scholarships was awarded to more than 180 UND medical students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Funds for the scholarships come from private sources, endowments and other awards, and have helped the school lower UND medical student debt from well above the national average to below the national average compared with all other U.S. medical schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.