Sketching and mosaics are skills taught in the next two Cody Country Art League classes.
Both sessions are on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the CCAL classroom. They are open to people with all skill levels, nonmembers and members alike.
To register, call (307) 587-3597 or email art@codycountryartleague.com. Bring a sack lunch.
Sketching
“Sketchbooks Are Your Friend” is a Sketchbooks 101 class offered Saturday, Feb. 1, costs $85 for nonmembers and $76.50 for members. Most supplies are included in the fee.
Instructor E. Denney NeVille will teach students the ins and outs of sketching and provide the tips and tools used in sketching. He will show experienced students how to create better artwork from the simple act of sketching.
“If you want to improve your art, you should sketch every day,” he says.
NeVille, a Byron resident, has worked as a professional artist for more than 25 years.
Having earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, he spent several years in California as an illustrator of military hardware and an assistant animator. In 1970 he moved to Red Lodge where he worked with Stan Lynde on the nationally syndicated Rick O’Shay comic strip.
NeVille also writes and illustrates humorous stories. His paintings are in collections in the U.S. and Canada.
Mosaics
Offered on Feb. 8, “Feed the Birds in Style!” is a Mosaics 101 class geared toward beginners; however, all skill levels are welcome.
Instructor Suzie Warner will teach the basics of mosaics while students create a beautiful birdhouse in the process. All supplies, including the birdhouse, are provided for the $75 nonmember and $67.50 member cost.
Warner is a lifelong artisan, holder of multiple degrees, teacher and museum administrator who has chosen bead weaving as her craft for the past 20 years. While living in Hawaii she learned the delicate art of shell weaving and later translated the skill of working with tiny shells to working with European glass seed beads and Japanese Myuki Delica glass cylinder beads.
She draws her artistic inspiration from the patterns, textures and colors found in nature.
