Mama is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle, and loves everyone. Pooh is a 5 year old lab mix who is a little bit scared of the shelter life and would love to find a home that is quite to relax in. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

