Friday, July 26
Cody
Artist-in-Residence Robert Martinez, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Live music by Tim Ward, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Lecture: History of Home Bread Baking in America, 2 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Live music with Shad McNeil, 6-8 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., the Cody Theatre.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds.
Saturday, July 27
Cody
Cody Country Art League Plein Air Paint Out, 2-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., the Cody Theatre.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, July 28
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Monday, July 29
Cody
Artist-in-Residence John Hitchcock, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday July 30
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.