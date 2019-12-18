Santas one and all, short and tall, it’s time to make your way to SantaCon Winter Brew Fest on Saturday at the Cody Auditorium.
SantaCon, quite literally a convention of fake Santas, is a worldwide phenomenon spanning the globe. Now, the gathering is coming to Cody with a brew fest as its theme.
“I wanted to do a winter brew fest, but I also wanted to make it a little more exciting than that,” event organizer Janie Curtis said.
All those who attend SantaCon are highly encouraged to dress up as Santa Claus. How far one might go with this outfit is up to the enterprising gift-giver, but a best costume award does await those willing to do a little work. The winner of that contest, which will be judged by a panel, will receive a two-night stay at the L.R. Taylor Cabins in Estes Park, Colo., for up to six guests.
For people just not feeling a Santa get-up, Curtis said elves, reindeer and general holiday outfits are also welcome.
“People should come no matter what,” Curtis said. “People will be able to participate whether they’re in costume or not.”
She said she has already heard a few rumors about costume ideas, including a whole team of reindeer and themed Santa costumes.
“People are going to be bringing their A-game,” Curtis said.
She said businesses in town carry items such as Santa costumes, ugly Christmas sweaters and Santa hats.
Cody already has a summer beer festival but SantaCon will be the first to occur in the winter. It also appears this will be the first ever Wyoming SantaCon. The event will be perfectly aligned with the winter solstice and is just four days before Christmas.
“I know a lot of people will be gone for the holidays, but also a lot of people will be home for the holidays,” Curtis said. “I think it might be kind of a nice escape for people or something to top off their holidays.”
Curtis said most SantaCons are in the form of city-style pub crawls, but her event will differ in that all the action will be under one roof.
“A little more organized, a little more fun,” Curtis said, “controlled fun.”
There will be about a dozen breweries on-tap serving up winter-style ales and suds. Local favorites WYOld West Brewing Co. and Millstone Brewery will be present, as well as Red Lodge Ales.
With entry, conventioneers get an all-you-can-drink pass good for the entire 2-6 p.m. event.
Drinking won’t be the only activity on-hand. There will also be caroling and three yet-to-be-determined games offered with prizes for winners.
“Fun games that might be a little more difficult if you’ve been imbibing,” Curtis said.
Curtis is no stranger to running events in Cody. She is the head organizer of two different running races, and said SantaCon will abide by the same formula she has used for success.
“No matter what type of event (it) is, it’s something that I would want to attend and pay money for,” Curtis said.
Although there are no official preparties or after-parties scheduled, it’s her goal to have Santas filling the streets of Cody by night’s end.
“I kind of hope everybody goes downtown, goes to eat and creates their own SantaCon event,” Curtis said.
A portion of proceeds will go to Cody-based Got Your Six Veteran Outdoor Club.
Tanager Beverages is helping plan and organize SantaCon.
Entry is restricted to people 21 and older. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Buy early as only 400 tickets will be sold. To purchase visit codysantacon.com/ and to learn more about SantaCon events, check out santacon.info.
