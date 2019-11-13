Friday, November 15th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Casablanca Dinner and Movie Night, 6-10 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Buy tickets at tickets.centerofthewest.org.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, November 16th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Cody Restaurant History, 2-3:30 p.m., Cody Library.
Sleeping Giant Snow Ball, 6-10 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Family bingo fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Sage Creek Community Club. For questions call (307) 899-1553.
Sunday, November 16th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, November 17th
Cody
Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW Hall.
Cody Club Roundtable: business resources, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, November 18th
Cody
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW Hall.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
