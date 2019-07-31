Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Dog howling at late hours of the night on Wyoming Avenue in Meeteetse, 10:30 p.m. July 24.
Deputies called in for disturbance at the entrance of the fairgrounds on East Fifth Street in Powell, 9:55 p.m. July 25.
Two dogs chasing people at Ralston Clubhouse on Carbon Street. One is a black border collie and the other is a smaller brown and white border collie, 7:20 p.m. July 26.
Traffic
REDDI report filed on red SUV that ran stop sign at County Road 2BC and County Road 2AB in Cody at 12:05 a.m. July 21.
Cows on the road at Wyoming Steel Services on County Road 2BC in Cody at 7:25 a.m. July 21.
Caller’s daughter backed into a van on Sugar Bars Drive in Cody at 1:05 p.m. July 22.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 11 in Powell, 6:55 p.m. July 22.
A 2011 silver Subaru Outback hit a deer on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. The deer is still alive and not doing well, 9:15 a.m. July 23.
Trash in outside lane of US 14A in Cody, 2:05 p.m. July 23.
Cows, about 2-4, on Diamond Basin Road near the intersection of County Road 6WX and County Road 6UU in Cody, 8:35 a.m. July 24.
Logging truck with logs coming loose from trailer near Lane 9 and WYO 294 in Powell. The logs are hanging into the oncoming lane of travel, 11:20 a.m. July 24.
Crash involving two vehicles near Oak Drive and Sage Road in Cody at 7:30 p.m. July 24. There was no injury or blockage.
Goats and cows in roadway on Road 14 in Powell, 6:05 a.m. July 25.
Man on County Road 6WX in Cody would like to speak with a deputy about dump trucks going up and down the road. He said has called before about this and is very upset, 10:50 a.m. July 25.
Multiple 911 calls with nothing but static on the line received from vehicle headed towards Powell, near the intersection of Road 10 and US 14A in Powell, 5:40 p.m. July 25.
REDDI report filed on tan Jeep with Big Horn County plates, all over the road on US 14A in Cody. They are headed eastbound to Powell, 2:45 p.m. July 27.
A trio of horses on Hills Lane in Powell they do not belong to the caller, 7:55 p.m. July 27.
Other
Little kids playing around canal near Lane 8 and Road 10 in Powell, 5:20 p.m. July 21.
Brown leather wallet with fishing license, driver’s license and cash found at Pinnacle Bank on Yellowstone Avenue in Cody, 5:50 p.m. July 21.
Baby locked in a car on Jason Road in Powell, 12:35 p.m. July 22.
Books of checks missing from Cooper Lane West in Cody, 3:55 p.m. July 22. The crime was also reported to Wells Fargo.
Mailbox damaged on Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 4:30 p.m. July 22.
Caller is being treated for dog bite on Carter Mountain Drive in Cody, 4:30 p.m. July 22.
Trailer abandoned on County Road 6UT in Cody, 4:40 p.m. July 22.
Car burglarized at the Buffalo Bill Dam on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. A tan and brown purse with elephants on the front containing a driver’s license, wallet, cash, credit cards and medication. The crime was reported 1-2 hours after it happened at 8 p.m. July 22.
Man said his friend was punched in the face and homeowner on Sunburst Drive in Cody pulled a gun on them, 10:35 p.m. July 22.
Lane 8 ½ in Powell woman would like to speak to deputies about threatening texts she is receiving, 8 a.m. July 23.
Horses in Game and Fish parking lot on WYO 120 South in Cody. The equine possibly belong to “Buckingstock.” Reported at 8:25 a.m. July 24.
Pitbull dog attacked llama on Lazy JD Ranch Road in Cody. The llama owners don’t know who the dog belongs to but have it in a kennel at the scene, 1:20 p.m. July 24.
Small white car has been parked in a space on Lane 11 ½ in Powell for a month, 6:15 p.m. July 24.
About 10 cows lost from Lane 8 in Powell, 10:10 p.m. July 24.
Woman on WYO 294 in Powell said her ex-boyfriend came into town yesterday and broke a living room window, 10:20 a.m. July 25.
Man lost his license plate while travelling to Cody and said the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles told him to file a report so he could get a new one, 2:50 p.m July 25.
Caller lost his firearm at the vacation rental house on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody, 9:55 a.m. July 26.
Woman on Road 17 in Powell said her neighbors dogs keep coming into her yard and killing her chickens. She said they killed her eighth chicken this morning. The woman said there is two and dogs and she has one locked up, 2:35 p.m. July 26.
Handgun found near the top of Spirit Mountain, off Spirit Mountain Road and US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 2:40 p.m. July 26.
Caller’s son was shoved off a hammock at the Boy Scout camp on US 14-16-20 West in Cody and has an injury to his head and finger, 4:40 p.m. July 26.
Man found stolen property on Lane 9 in Powell, 5 p.m. July 26.
Woman said neighbor’s dog just killed one of her turkeys on Ridge Road in Powell, 9:25 a.m. July 27.
Man on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse said he is receiving threats from his former ranch manager, 10:45 a.m. July 27.
Man on Stone Sheep Circle in Powell said his neighbor threatened to kill his dog, 12:30 p.m. July 27.
Four-wheeler stolen from Monster Lake Ranch on Nielson Road in Cody, 6:30 p.m. July 27.
Woman at lodge on U.S. 14-16-20 West in Cody said a former employee is stalking her and she does not feel safe to leave the lodge. She has herself and her children locked inside, 9:05 p.m. July 27.
Carbon County, Mont. sheriff inquired about the owner of a large group of horses at the state line near Highway 72 and WYO 120 North in Clark, 11:05 p.m. July 27.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Austin Dunlop, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign and use signal, July 24
Kevin Lane, 51, driving under the influence of alcohol, interfering with peace officer, no tail lights and following too close, July 24
Jeffrey Warner, 31, warrant, July 24
Thomas Cover, 41, possession of controlled substance- third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper left turn and speeding, July 25
Alicia Dunn, 35, warrant, July 25
Kristan Koltes, 30, warrant, July 25
Bryan Floyd, 25, warrant, July 25
Robert Schumacher, 34, warrant, July 25
Joseph Beaudrie, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, speeding, July 25
Kaeyla Resendez, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, speeding, July 27
Masen Brainerd, 19, under the influence of controlled substances, no auto insurance, improper turn signals and improper window tint, July 28
Disturbance
Hardpan Avenue woman said there is a barking dog somewhere on Roberts Street, 10:05 a.m. July 25.
Intoxicated people yelling at each other at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street, 1:25 a.m. July 29.
Dogs barking for more than an hour on Twin Creek Trail Avenue, 6:50 p.m. July 29.
Traffic
Caller is requesting traffic control as they move a dozer through the Big Horn Avenue and WYO 120 North intersection in about 30 minutes, 8:05 a.m. July 23.
Man said one of his drivers was picking up a trash can on Carter Drive and hit a camper as they were putting it back down, 9:10 a.m. July 23.
Motor vehicle crash at Albertsons on 17th Street. There was no injury or blockage at 4:05 p.m. July 23.
Large piece of metal in the road between the two lakes at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 4:55 p.m. July 23.
Woman said vehicles are constantly speeding on Big Horn Avenue near North Lane. She said she is concerned for the deer and wants to know if a traffic control device can be put in the area, 8:20 p.m. July 23.
Truck all over the road on US 14-16-20 West, driving in turn lane and shoulder of the highway, 10:50 p.m. July 24.
Cody American Legion baseball bus crashed with a Dodge Durango at the Boys and Girls Club of Cody on 16th Street, 10:55 a.m. July 25.
Gold pickup truck has swerved all over the road on Big Horn Avenue multiple times. The driver is coming into Cody and just crossed Beacon Hill. He or she has a Glock sticker in the back window and plastic wrap in the truck bed. It is being driven by a single occupant, 12:25 p.m. July 25.
RV parked by the mini golf course on Sheridan Avenue parked into the lane of travel, 12:50 p.m. July 25.
Vehicle parked at the entrance of a business on Sheridan Avenue, blocking the view and making it hard to leave, 2:40 p.m. July 25.
Motor vehicle crash from 2 p.m. July 25 reported at the UPS store on 14th Street. Called in at 1:15 p.m. July 26.
Caller said there are cars often speeding near 19th Street and Public Street, 3:30 p.m. July 26.
Brown Ford F-250 parked in front of the Irma Hotel while gun show is trying to get started, 5 p.m. July 26.
Man said his neighbor on 19th Street his arguing with him about where he can park his trailer, 5:45 p.m. July 26.
Crash involving two vehicles at Ace Hardware on 17th Street. There was no injuries or blockage, 10:55 a.m. July 27.
Trailer reported to be blocking view at the intersection of 15th Street and Meadow Lane Avenue. The caller can’t see to go around it and is concerned for the kids biking in the area, 5:40 p.m. July 28.
REDDI report filed on very intoxicated person ready to leave the Silver Dollar Bar from the nearby alley, 6:25 p.m. July 28
REDDI report filed on driver swerving in and out of traffic near Walmart, flipping people off, 7:25 p.m. July 28.
Hit and run reported at Walmart, 3:30 p.m. July 29.
A hit and run from an earlier date reported from Midway Auto Sales on Big Horn Avenue involving a blue Chevy Cruz. Reported at 3:30 p.m. July 29.
Loud blue Dodge truck with no muffler was speeding through Bleistein Avenue at 50 MPH earlier in the day around 6 a.m. Extra patrols were requested in the area at 10:30 p.m. July 29.
Other
Overgrown weeds, dead trees, piles of brush, three derelict vehicles, causing a fire hazard on Willow Lane, 2 p.m. July 23.
iPhone 8 with black pelican case with stickers on the back and a cracked protective screen lost at Cody Rodeo Grounds on Yellowstone Avenue, 4:55 p.m. July 23. It was lost on June 27.
Woman said she found drug paraphernalia in a gun safe on Draw Street. She says it belongs to her sister and possible found some meth as well, 11:45 a.m. July 24.
Wrist watch found at Dorse Miller Park on Newton Avenue, 1:10 p.m. July 24.
Black nylon wallet with a zipper lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 1:20 p.m. July 24.
Stray dog on 18th Street with a history of attacking animals. It is either a white malamute or husky, 8:35 a.m. July 25.
Man said he was jogging and a dog bit his hand. He is now in the Maverik gas station bathroom on Big Horn Avenue cleaning his bleeding hand, 8:55 a.m. July 25.
Bad check reported at Shiki Japanese Restaurant on Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m. July 25.
Parent said their daughter was stabbed in the eye with a plastic fork at the Boys and Girls Club of Cody on 16th Street two days ago, 4:10 p.m. July 25.
Patient and their family making threats to hospital staff at West Park Hospital on Eighth Street, 6:45 p.m. July 25.
People dumping mattresses and other kinds of trash on Stampede Avenue alley by woman’s garbage can, 1:15 p.m. July 26.
Female roommate making threats that are causing man verbal harm on Baker Drive, 10:20 p.m. July 26.
Credit card found laying on the ground at Fuel Depot on the west strip of West Yellowstone Avenue, 3 p.m. July 27.
Caller lost a computer bag, possibly at the Silver Dollar Bar on the corner of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street but not certain. It is a black bag that says Vaquero on it. It had a laptop, personal journal and personal diary inside, 9:55 a.m. July 28.
Small brown wallet with driver’s license, debit and credit cards and $50 cash inside lost from City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 11 a.m. July 28.
Cargo trailer with side by side inside stolen from 22nd Street. The caller said it was stolen the previous night, 11:55 a.m. July 28.
Caller lost a GoPro camera in the Walmart parking lot, 2:25 p.m. July 28.
Woman said she lost a black nylon black that reads “Heart Mountain pilgrimage” containing a wallet, credit cards and a Samsung tablet lost from the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 5:15 p.m. July 28.
Drug related investigation initiated on 26th Street, 11:05 p.m. July 28.
Woman said someone stole a piece of her vehicle at Walmart yesterday. Reported at 9:20 a.m. July 29.
Wasps building a nest on women’s power box on Blue Water Court, 9:35 a.m. July 29. She said she was told by the City of Cody to contact the Cody Law Enforcement Center.
Gold wallet containing multiple credit cards, a driver’s license, as well as $63 in cash found at the Billings Clinic on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:35 a.m. July 29.
Long grass and weeds at Kent Avenue residence, 11:40 a.m. July 29.
Black dog chasing deer at Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street, 12:35 p.m. July 29.
Bat reported sleeping outside Yellowstone Out West on Sheridan Avenue. The employee would like it removed, 2:25 p.m. July 29.
Someone stole a red roadmaster bicycle from Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 2:30 p.m. July 29.
