Brookdale-Absaroka residents who have been under stay-at-home orders for many weeks recently received a generous gift from Faith Community Church located between Cody and Powell this week.
Each resident received a customized gift that included a personal note of encouragement and items of specific interest to them. They received books by favorite authors, a gift box covered with landscape photography – for the resident photographer – craft papers for handmade cards and more.
The church also provided Subway sandwiches for lunch and a cake.
“We are so thankful for this and other gestures of kindness shown to our residents,” said community relations manager Pia Brauser. “We received pizza from Domino’s for dinner one evening, and have even seen pen pal notes being swapped in the mail by Cody youth who are at home with their family during this time.”
