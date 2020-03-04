Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Crystal Gunderman, 39, causing bodily injury to peace officer, Feb. 25
Forrest Tuckness, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol, no registration and improper display of tabs, failure to drive in a single lane, probation violation, Feb. 29
Traffic
Deputies assisted another agency on the 17th Street hill in Cody at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 23.
Maroon Dodge truck with 3-4 people inside stuck about 0.5 miles in from where the road isn’t plowed, at the entrance to the Wood River area where people snowshoe, at the Wood River Campground on County Road 4DT in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 23.
Parked vehicle blocking mailboxes near the intersection of Road 20 and Lane 19 ½ in Cody for the past two weeks. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 24.
Slide off vehicle accident occurred on US 14A in Powell at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 24.
Crash involving a slide off on WYO 294 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 24.
A grey Chevrolet Cruz and beige Dodge truck crashed on Harmony Road in Cody. There were no injuries as of 8:10 a.m. Feb. 25.
A truck hit a pole on Jr Street in Cody. There were no injuries and the driver was on the scene as of 9 a.m. Feb. 25.
Vehicle parked in the middle of the road near the intersection of Road 8 and WYO 295 on Lane 4 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 25.
A black truck was driving recklessly on Logan Mountain Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 25.
Four horses running on the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 25.
REDDI report filed on red Dodge Durango swerving all over County Road 2AB in Cody. The vehicle was last seen turning off and heading north. Deputies were unable to locate as of 8:35 p.m. Feb. 25.
A REDDI report was filed on a man driving erratically and went up on the curb near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street in Cody. He was last seen heading left toward Eastside Elementary. Deputies were unable to locate as of 5:25 p.m. Feb. 26.
Deputies provided assistance to Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on WYO 295 in Powell at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 27.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by deputies on US 14A in Cody at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 28.
Two vehicles ran out of fuel at the Animal Shelter on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
White Subaru driving all over the road on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate as of 9:20 p.m. Feb. 28.
Four tan colored cows with ear tags running on Jackie Bee Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate as of 10:45 a.m. Feb. 29.
Two round bales of hay in the road near the intersection of County Road 3LE and County Road 3NG in Meeteetse that are too big for just one deputy to move. Deputies provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 29.
Other
Tan pug and weiner mixed dog missing near County Road 7UH and WYO 120 North in Cody, 6:55 p.m. Feb. 23.
Man won’t leave residence on Spicer Lane in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate as of 9:10 p.m. Feb. 23.
Extra deputy patrol requested in Meeteetse at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 24.
Abandoned vehicle on Nielsen Trail in Cody. It has a handwritten “for sale” sign on the window with no license plates and has been there for a few days. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 24.
Cody resident would like a deputy to drive by to make sure no one is trespassing at their residence. Deputies provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 24.
Deputies provided assistance at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 24.
Welfare check requested on children from address on US 14A in Powell that haven’t shown up for school. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Poplar Road resident in Cody would like to speak with a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 26.
Credit card found in front of the post office on Stampede Road in Cody. The female caller will bring it to the Park County Law Enforcement Center within the hour as of 5 p.m. Feb. 26 if it is not claimed.
Lane 8 ½ in Powell resident would like to speak with a deputy at 11 a.m. Feb. 27.
Lane 19 in Cody caller said they received threats on Facebook. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Cody Fire Department was assisted by deputies on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 27.
About 5-7 deer and elk antlers reported stolen from Lane 11 ½ in Powell at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 28.
Business on US 14-16-20 West in Cody would like to speak with a deputy about an incident that occurred with a patron today. Deputies provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 28.
Deputies assisted the Cody Fire Department on County Road 3DX in Cody at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 28.
Vehicle abandoned at Red Lake in Cody at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 29.
Deputies assisted the Cody Fire Department on County Road 6WX in Cody at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 29.
Powell Police were assisted by deputies near the intersection of Tower Boulevard and Memorial Parkway at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29.
Lane 19 in Cody man said his family’s friend has been receiving threats on Facebook. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jessica Curtis, 27, driving under the influence of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, failure to stop at stop sign, Feb. 25
Michelle Jones, 44, warrant, Feb. 25
Brandon McEndree, 32, probation and parole violation, Feb. 27
Andrew Neff, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol – 3rd offense in last 10 years, failure to drive in a single lane, Feb. 28
George Owen, 52, aggravated assault and battery, Feb. 29
Braxton Messick, 19, battery, Feb. 29
Matthew Weed, 43, aggravated assault and battery, Feb. 29
Brandi Hagedorn, 28, warrant, March 2
Joseph Wooden, 18, possession of controlled substance, March 2
William Fields, 18, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, warrant, March 2
Todd Phelps, 49, breach of peace and probation violation, March 2
Tasha Pate, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol, March 2
Felicity Zaffarano, 19, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, expired registration, no proof of insurance, March 2
Disturbance
Anonymous male caller in Cody said a dog won’t stop barking at the house behind his. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 25.
Noisy dog on East Carter Avenue has been barking for more than an hour. Officers provided a warning at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 26.
Bunch of youths making a lot of noise on Bleistein Avenue, preventing a man from falling asleep at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 28. Officers provided assistance.
Two dogs in Outlook Court backyard barking nonstop. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 29.
Fireworks reported in the Heart Mountain Street area. Police were unable to locate as of 10:10 p.m. Feb. 29.
Caller reported fireworks being shot off near the intersection of 17th Street and Draw Street, possibly from the second or third townhouse. Police were unable to locate as of 10:15 p.m. Feb. 29.
Dog has been barking for the last few hours near the intersection of Bleistein Avenue and 10th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 29.
Traffic
Three vehicles parked near the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue with “for sale” signs on them at 8:50 a.m. Feb. 25.
Caller has video of a vehicle passing the school bus stop arm at the Bus Barn on 20th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Two-vehicle crash at the Billings Clinic on Yellowstone Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 25. Officers issued a warning.
A black Chrysler and grey Mazda 5 crashed at Big Horn Basin Radiation on Ninth Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 25.
Car drove through a crosswalk at Eastside Elementary on 17th Street heading north. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 27.
Man was swerving in and out of traffic an hour ago near Small Wonders Child Care on Sheridan Avenue, driving close to the female caller’s rear bumper. She followed in an attempt to talk to the driver. Police were unable to assist as of 5:40 p.m. Feb. 27.
REDDI report filed on man about to leave Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue from the back of the building. Officers provided assistance and made contact with the man at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 28.
Package of nails spilled in the road near Yankee Car Wash on the west end of Yellowstone Avenue. Police provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 28.
Hit and run crash reported Cleary Building Corporation on Big Horn Avenue. There were no injuries or blockages as of 4:25 p.m. Feb. 28.
Caller is stuck in the middle of the road near Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Avenue and is requesting officer assistance. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 28.
Road hazard on Big Horn Avenue at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 29. Officers provided assistance.
Black Chevrolet Cavalier with no license plates abandoned on 19th Street at 8:20 a.m. March 1.
Blue trailer with expired license plates abandoned on Davidson Street at 9:55 a.m. March 1.
Semi truck blocking the alley to Rocky Mountain Liquors on 17th Street and the driver refuses to move. Police provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. March 1.
Expired registration on trailer abandoned near the intersection of 16th Street and Bleistein Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. March 2.
Man said his vehicle was struck on Feb. 29 at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. Reported at 9:50 a.m. March 2.
Other
Man stole items from the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. They have video of the theft and would like the man trespassed, 10:15 a.m. Feb. 25.
Wallet lost from the Bus Barn on 20th Street at 10:25 a.m. Feb. 25.
Man at Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street said his neighbor yelled at him about his dog and it happens a lot. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 25.
The Cody Probation and Parole office reported a person in their Stampede Avenue office having an active warrant at 3 p.m. Feb. 25.
Small blue heeler puppy running around in the area of the Conoco Country store on 17th Street. Police were unable to locate it as of 5:10 p.m. Feb. 25.
Chickens on 29th Street woman’s porch belong to her neighbor to the south with the red chicken coop. She would like the neighbor talked to so they stop coming over. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Woman said she had $50 and some pain pills stolen while she was at the AT&T store on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Sign taped to a dumpster on Beck Avenue of a threat to shoot a dog. The sign was gone upon police arrival at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 26.
Realtor found drugs at a Salsbury Avenue residence while preparing for a sale at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 26.
Cat stuck underneath a woman’s house on 32nd Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 26.
Woman on 29th Street said the chickens are back at her house. Police issued a warning at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 26.
Female trying to leave and is now in the road outside Wallace Johnson Group Home on Cougar Avenue. Officer was requested to try and calm her down. Police provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 26.
Three small dogs killed a chicken on 29th Street at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Woman said she was approached by a man at the Yellowstone Behavioral Center on Big Horn Avenue and said he has Russian President Vladmir Putin after her. The woman is concerned and wants to talk to an officer because there is a no contact order in place to stop the man from talking to her. Officers provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 26.
Black and tan dog running around the playground at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 27.
Caller would like officers to assist with a probation check at Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 27.
Female assaulted at Cody High School on 10th Street at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 27.
Theft of cash reported at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27.
Caller at Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street would like a person trespassed. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 27.
Ishawooa Trail Avenue resident’s computer was compromised by an online account scam. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 27.
Vehicle parked at Livingston Elementary School on 12th Street, watching the kids during lunch time. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 27.
Used syringe found in the parking lot at Blair Enterprises on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 27.
Bleistein Avenue child got into an argument with his dad and he slapped him across the face. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 27.
Baker Drive resident was scammed, got a check, deposited it, but then sent back the money. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 28.
Police assisted another agency with a home check at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road at 11 a.m. Feb. 28.
Theft reported from Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 28.
Man on bike carrying bow and arrows while travelling Sheridan Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 28.
Bleistein Avenue woman wants to know her rights as a renter. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Intoxicated man outside the post office on Stampede Avenue. Police provided assistance at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 28.
Assault reported from Brewgards on Mountain View Drive at 2:10 a.m. Feb. 29.
Man said someone made rude comments about him at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue at 2:25 a.m. Feb. 29.
Woman on 29th Street said the Wyoming State Hospital is taking money out of her banking account, leaving her no money for food or clothing. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 a.m. Feb. 29.
Extra patrols requested near Wells Fargo Bank on Sheridan Avenue through March 2. Request made at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 29.
Caller’s dog was attacked by another dog near the intersection of 14th Street and Bleistein Avenue. The victim dog will need to go to the vet. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 29.
Drug related investigation on Canyon View Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 29.
Caller near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street has a few questions about leasing in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 29.
Assault reported from the Super Bowl on Big Horn Avenue. Man said four other males tried to beat him up. The caller has since left and went home at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 29.
Shadow Street woman said someone just opened her back door and then ran off. She doesn’t know who it was and said they left in an unknown direction. Police were unable to locate as of 1 a.m. March 1.
Green and yellow key chain with three keys on it was lost at Walmart at 9:35 a.m. March 1.
Burglary that occurred 1:35 a.m. March 1 reported from Cody High School on 10th Street. Call made at 8:20 a.m. March 2.
Black lab dog with no collar running at large near Wyoming Avenue and 19th Street at 11:30 a.m. March 2.
Caller suspects that there might be people squatting or doing drugs at residence on Stampede Avenue. Police provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. March 2.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street said a Walmart employee is threatening her via social media. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 p.m. March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.