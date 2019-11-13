Max Wilde was one of the most unforgettable of Cody area hunting guides in the early part of the 20th century and his exploits will be the subject of the next Pahaska Corral of Westerners meeting.
McCracken Research Library associate librarian Eric Rossborough has studied Wilde’s life and will give the feature presentation Nov. 18.
The event is scheduled for the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel. There will be a no-host dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the lecture at 7 p.m.
Members of the public are welcome, but must make reservations by RSVP through Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net.
Wilde and partner Ed “Phonograph” Jones were successful trappers and Wilde then turned to outfitting, accompanying many celebrities on hunting trips, from future President Dwight D. Eisenhower to Major League Baseball all-stars.
