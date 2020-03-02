The bronze sculpture “Pony Express” by the late Harry Jackson will travel from Cody to El Salvador as part of an exhibition for the public spaces in the residence of the new U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson.
On loan for three years from the Harry Jackson Institute in Cody to the San Salvador residence, the work was selected by Art in Embassies. The U.S. Department of State program creates cross-cultural dialogue and fosters mutual understanding through the visual arts and dynamic artist exchanges.
“We are excited that the Harry Jackson Institute will be carrying on the work of Harry Jackson by loaning his work to a U.S. embassy,” said institute president Mark O. Harris.
AIE has been engaged in cultural exchange through the visual arts since becoming an official office of the State Department in 1963, putting together small loan exhibitions for the public rooms of U.S. ambassadorial residences as a vital form of cultural diplomacy. It develops and presents some 60 exhibitions per year and has installed more than 70 permanent art collections in more than 200 of the department’s diplomatic facilities in 189 countries.
AIE engages 20,000-plus international participants, including artists, museums, galleries, universities and private collectors. Find additional information on the AIE website, art.state.gov.
Jackson loaned his work to the AIE program several times over his lifetime, according to State Department officials.
“We are thrilled to not only honor Harry’s past commitment to this program, but to have the opportunity to share his work with a larger worldwide audience,” Harris said. “This is another step forward in the ongoing effort of the Harry Jackson Institute to increase public awareness and appreciation of the work of Harry Jackson.”
Jackson is one of Wyoming’s best-known artists. He is recognized as an important sculptor of themes drawn from the American West. He helped resurrect a genre and promote contemporary western art.
Jackson’s work is among collections around the world. President Ronald Reagan kept eight Jackson bronzes in the White House.
His work is in the collections of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. It’s also in the private collections of the House of Saud, Italian federal government, Queen Elizabeth II and the Vatican.
The Harry Jackson Institute is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and supported by federal, state and private funding. It’s dedicated to the preservation, interpretation and sharing of the art and archives of Jackson to a wide audience through educational programs, scholarly research, exhibitions and outreach programs.
The institute houses the largest collection of Jackson’s works in the world. It has the responsibility for more than 5,000 objects: 245 sculptures, 356 paintings, 18 collages, 2,312 drawings, 302 watercolors, 31 monoprints and 46 sketchbooks.
The collections provide a cultural resource for institutions in Wyoming and the nation. They create awareness of the area’s history and promote the rich heritage of the American West.
