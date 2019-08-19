It’s going to get funky in the band shell Thursday night.
Based out of Jackson, Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons is bringing original music to a Cody audience for Concerts in the Park 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The band is made up of Jack Tolan with vocals and guitar, Bobby Griffith on trumpet and percussion, Sam Lowenthal on bass, Galen Karnatz on keyboard and Andrew Keehn on drums. The band has been performing for six years. It gradually grew from Tolan and Lowenthal playing together to its current five-man configuration.
“We try and do stuff that is original and unique,” Griffith said. “We incorporate little bits of funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop.”
The band does almost exclusively original music, written with cooperation by the band members.
“Somebody will typically come forward with an idea,” said Griffith. “That might be a couple snippets of music or a lyric idea. Then we build off of that together. It’s a very collaborative process.”
The band’s name comes from its early days when musicians rotated in and out for gigs with the band. Every new performer was a “secret weapon.” Even after the band’s lineup solidified, the name stuck. “Sneaky Pete” is a friend of the band members who, though never in the band, inspired its name.
The band has made forays into recording and studio music, with albums “Breakfast,” “Liftoff” and “Dojo” released.
The band’s summer swing of concerts this year has been largely confined to the Rocky Mountain states, though they have roved as far as California and Oregon. The band has had many memorable performances over its six years, including playing the main stage at Targhee Fest in Alta this year.
Griffith said the band is looking forward to playing in Cody and sharing their danceable music with concert-goers. The musicians will be headed out through Yellowstone afterward. Their next stop is Alpine, followed by stops in Salt Lake City and Ogden, Utah.
This week’s beer garden brews sold in the park will come from Odell’s Brewing Company in Fort Collins, Colo. Proceeds go to Trout Unlimited.
