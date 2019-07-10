A painting by professional artist Randy Burke won Best of Show in the Cody Country Art League’s annual show.
“The Posse or the Outlaws,” a 16-by-20-inch acrylic on panel, leaves it up to each person to decide if the men shown on horseback from behind are a posse or gang of outlaws riding through town.
Another Burke painting, “Early Snow,” captured second in the Professional Oil-Acrylic category.
The local artist, whose main subjects are mostly wildlife and western scenes, has won multiple awards at the art league show, including People Choice in 2018 and 2017, and first place in Professional Oil-Acrylic in 2016.
“High Country Encounter,” an oil painting by Maggie Basset of Powell won the People’s Choice Award and the the Shirley and Dennis Barhaug Emerging Artist Award. The painting also placed first in the Professional Oil-Acrylic category.
Linda Jolley, also a professional artist, received the Wells Fargo Award for her “Shades of Gray” in oil.
Amateur and professional award winners were honored at a June 28 public reception and awards ceremony at the Cody Country Art League June 28. The show features 170 pieces of artwork by area amateur and professional artists of all ages.
Kathy Thompson, Buffalo Bill Art Show director, and M.C. Poulsen, renowned artist and Cody Country Art League supporter, judged 170 entries, which will remain on display through July 25. The gallery is attached to the chamber and visitor’s center at 836 Sheridan. Summer hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
Other award winners included:
Amateur Oil-Acrylic: 1) Jacqueline Hajba-Miner; 2) Patti Gordon; honorable mention, Larry Bathauer
Amateur Watercolor: Jo-Anna Marquis; Star Rogeau-Rogers; HM, Wendy Harvey
Amateur Graphite: Marquis; Diana Barton; HM, Benjaporn Helburn
Amateur Pastel: Benjaporn Helburn; Helburn; HM, Quincy Sondeno
Amateur Sculpture: Kristian Jensen; Ismael S. Dominguez; HM, Kristian Jensen
Amateur Photography: Mariah Salvaggio; Crystal Salvaggio
Amateur Mixed Media: Susan Bishop; Bishop
Youth Category All Mediums: Carter Schutzman; Jack Ruble; HM, Carter Schutzman, Eliza Spencer, Noah Bacon
Professional Oil-Acrylic: Maggie Bassett; Ron Rogers; HM, Clark Wilcox, Brian Timmer, Leah Gallagher, Stefanie Rose, Martha Vanoni, Lorretta Derr, Dorci Newman Tremblay
Professional Pastel: Leah Gallagher; Louise Payovich; HM, Linda Jolley, Cate Crawford
Professional Watercolor: Melody Christiansen; Elizabeth LaRowe; HM, Brooke Malia Mann
Professional Woodcarving: Gary Lehnhoff; Lehnhoff
Professional Hardwoods: Dave Haak; Haak
Pro Sculpture: Tanner Loren; Loren; HM, Tanner Loren
Pro Pottery: Mark Kronfuss and Stephanie Manuels
Professional Photography: Ron Maier; Elaine Haberland; HM, Shawn Stewart
Professional Mixed: Carol Swaim, Gail Cole; HM, Anna Carpenter, Doris Andrews
Professional Graphite: Melody Christiansen; Nancy Garcia; HM, Garcia
