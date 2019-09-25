Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sharon Rice, careless driving, crash, $200 fine, $10 court cost; Donald Chaffey, speeding in school zone, $150; Kathleen Shirley, following too closely, crash, $200, $10; Allan Kersting, careless driving, crash, $160; Kristian Olson, no registration, $60; Robert Morris, speeding, $99; Ryan Christensen, failure to yield or stop for pedestrian, $300; Devin Robson, careless driving, $120.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Karla Rochlitz, Powell, speeding, $83; Damon Watts, Powell, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Miles Lange, Wapiti, careless driving, crash, $150, $10.
