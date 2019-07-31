Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kyle Dewey, $110; Randel Hooper, $100; Timothy Kindred, $90; Janet Spiering, $88; Jane Widmer, $125; Kara Caskey, $96; Richard Lasko, $88; Alicia Dunn, $110; John Miller, $385; Diego Dominguez, $15; Zachary Burbank, $145; Eric Asay, $145; Xavier Bringer, $180.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Martha Frankenberry, criminal trespass, $330; William Fargo, breach of peace, $455; Seth Cozzens, driving with invalid license, $300; William Rodgers, invalid turn at intersection, $55; Donna Johnson, failure to yield at intersection, $75; Harry Hagen, improper plates, $75; Shai Eitan, passing when not free from traffic, $75; Tanya Raile, driving under the influence of alcohol, $255; Brandon Scheu, faulty headlights, $155; Kara Caskey, no seat belt, $25; Scott Dobbs, driving with suspended license – second offense, $405; Alicia Dunn, driving with obstructed windshield, $75; John Miller, inadequate brakes for safe stopping, $175; Cynthia Martin, invalid documents, $125; Michael Levario, property destruction under $1,000; $405; Phillip Cardinal, no seat belt, $25; Benjamin Pierce, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jeffrey Prince, Salt Lake City, $100; Steve Brannon, Atlanta, $110; Aaron Epps, Rochester, Minn., $90; Xinman Chen, Hellertown, Pa., $86; Brock Beddes, Casper, $120; Kara Henderson, Burlington, $135; Gareth Malkowski, Soldotna, Alaska, $105; Lindsay Stalfort, Chandler, Ariz., $90; Megan Mikus, Greybull, $88; Jeong Kim, San Antonio, Texas, $173; Katalin Balogh, Bethel Island, Calif., $120; John Cottom, Shelton, Wash., $15; Marshal Rose, Rapid City, S.D., $115; Bryan Winn, Magna, Utah, $82; Donavin Koch, Worland, $145; Necati Canpolat, Beaverton, Ore., $125; David Dawley, Chandler, Okla., $125; Colton Angell, Lovell, $130; Alexander Garcia, Oklahoma City, Okla., $86; Emma Blundell, Loveland, Colo., $130; Randy Maxwell, Princeton, W.Va., $105; Tothadha Siddeswarappa, Austin, Texas, $125; Paul McGrath, Newhall, Calif., $120; Kye Catlin, Burlington, $110; Marshall Tate, Cottonwood Heights, Utah, $88; Terri Lang, Sioux Falls, S.D., $90; Michael Kunzler, Egan, La., $140; Sukumar Swaminathan, Westminster, Colo., $125; Brentford Wooster, Harrison, Maine, $110; Clayton Miller, Billings, $90; Charles Cyrus, Prichard, W.Va., $120; Zarifeh Alqatanani, Parker, Colo., $90; Brian Beer, Billings, $90; Elizabeth Cardwell, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., $90; Mallory Cleveland, Denver, $100; Clayton Giesick, Bridger, Mont., $165; Sabine Brueck, Denver, $90; Kevin Henry, Bakersfield, Calif., $201; Frank Waters, Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., $120; Jeanie Crowell, Bonita, Calif., $110.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ruben Orozco, Anaheim, Calif., driving with invalid license, $425; Manjari Negi, Greenwood Village, Colo., improper use of child restraint, $65; Lee Brown, Shoshoni, no seat belt, $25; Steven Duffala, Lakeville, Minn., failure to yield at sign, $125; Jeffrey Cleland, Arma, Kan., failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Richard Kovar, Fayetteville, Texas, no seat belt, $25; Jerry Bugh, Pueblo, Colo., no seat belt, $25; Timothy Phillips, Winnipeg, Canada, no child restraint system, $65; Fanbin Meng, Manhattan, Kan., improper use of child safety restraint, $65; Cory Schroeder, Cheyenne, invalid license plate, $75; Clyde Pinney, Tacoma, Wash., possession of controlled substance, $430; Travis Rodgers, Grover, faulty stop lights, $75.
