Wednesday, September 18
Cody
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale – artworks exhibition, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Round Town Event: Wyoming Buffalo Company, 4-8 p.m. Join 7150 Designs for Lyon’s woodworking and Erickson’s ironworks demonstrations. Live music by Garrett Randolph.
Community Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody VFW.
Cody Senior Citizens, meet to play pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center. Call (307) 250-2888.
MANNAHOUSE food distribution, 4-6 p.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Call (307) 587-0700.
Dinner at the VFW, 6 p.m., 808 12th St.
Cub Scout Pack 3050 meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge basement.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark Lane.
Thursday, September 19
Cody
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale – artworks exhibition, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Round Town Event: Cody Art Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., The Irma.
Cody Newcomers Ladies day Out: Outing to the Museum of Flight/Aerial Firefighting in Greybull. For details, call Iris (727) 644-2362
Round Town Event: Poulsen Studios, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., M.C. Poulsen studio at 2319 Larkspur Court.
Live music by Hope Sheets, 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.
Lunch and Lecture: Wyoming Women in the Visual Arts – Unplugged, 12:30-2 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Cost is $50 and reservations required.
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Park County Complex parking lot.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Cody Art Walk, 6-8 p.m., downtown galleries.
Explore 1900-1930 hunting in the county with Park County Archives curator Brian Beauvais, 6 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
ONGOING
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.