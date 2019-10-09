Sage Creek Community Club is hosting a family bingo after dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the clubhouse.
The bingo fundraiser was put together to raise funds for fire insurance. There will be a raffle of an autumn wreath, artwork, gift baskets, books, homemade items and baked goods.
Ham and scalloped potatoes are the main course. Bring a dish to share and bingo prizes.
To donate to the insurance, mail to treasurer Pam Harris at 78 Sugar Bar Drive.
