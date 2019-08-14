Northwest College’s third annual Heart of a Trapper Hike at Heart Mountain is returning to Powell on Aug. 24 at 8 a.m.
Hosted by the NWC Trapper Booster Club in partnership with the Nature Conservancy, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the 8-mile hike to summit Heart Mountain. In addition, there will be a 10k option for those who wish to run.
This year’s registration fee is $35 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, $10 for NWC students and $100 per family.
As racers arrive to the base of the mountain, located at 1357 Road 22, a parking attendant will direct individuals to the start of the race. Because parking is limited, carpooling is encouraged.
Water will be provided at different stations along the trail; however, this race is a cup-free event, so participants should also bring their own water bottle.
Participants also receive a T-shirt and gift bag. Lunch will be provided after the event. For those with dietary restrictions, contact NWC Development Coordinator Tawnya Peterson at (307) 754-6034.
The Heart Mountain Hike takes place the same weekend as the 1970s All-Class Reunion. In addition to the hike, NWC alumni have the opportunity to mingle with past classmates, retired faculty and staff members. The schedule of events also includes campus tours and a social gathering/beer tasting. To register or learn more, visit nwcollegefoundation.org/reunion.
Packet pick up will take place at the Paint the Town Red event 4-8 p.m. Aug. 23 in downtown Powell. For more details about Paint the Town Red, visit nwc.edu/red.
Learn more and register for this year’s race at nwc.edu/heart.
