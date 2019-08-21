Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 85F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.