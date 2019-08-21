Cooper Thompson, a 2018 graduate of Cody High School and the son of Marc and Jodie Thompson, has received a highly selective appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.
Last year, Thompson was selected as one of 60 students for the Academy’s Scholars Program and completed his first year of college at Marion Military Institute in Alabama.
During this July and August at Swab Summer, the Coast Guard Academy’s equivalent of boot camp, Thompson spent a week on the Coast Guard’s historic Barque Eagle Ship, the largest tall ship and only one of two sailing ships in U.S. government service.
Since 1946 every new cadet undergoing officer training has begun a career by learning to sail on her – the old way.
Thompson will continue his college studies at the Academy this fall.
Upon graduation in four years with a bachelor of science degree, Thompson will be commissioned as an officer.
The Coast Guard Academy is one of the five federal service academies, and its mission is to produce leaders of character for service to the nation.
The focus of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy is to develop officer-ready leaders of character who embody Coast Guard values, who influence and inspire others, and who decide what is right and demonstrate the courage to act accordingly.
Less than 300 applicants are selected annually, and the strenuous application process requires exceptional academic, physical and leadership qualifications.
The appointment represents a scholarship worth approximately $400,000 with the U.S. Coast Guard Academy paying 100 percent of tuition, room and board, and military pay.
“This is in return for five years of active-duty service upon graduation and guarantees a career as a commissioned Coast Guard officer where Thompson will be defending the homeland, saving lives, protecting our environment and protecting freedom in the years to come,” the Coast Guard states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.