Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 18, 12:58 p.m., one unit and 14 personnel responded to report of gas meter struck at 1315 Rumsey. Shut off valve, turned over to gas company. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Feb. 23, 7:19 p.m., 17 personnel and one unit responded to report of power line sparking at 114 West Cooper. Stood by and turned over to city electric department. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Feb. 24, 8:17 a.m., 21 personnel and two units responded to report of motor vehicle crash with injuries at 2825 Big Horn. Spread absorbent, assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Dec. 24, 6:51 p.m., 18 personnel and two units responded to residential fire alarm at 46 Sage Drive. False alarm, burned food. Time in service: 39 minutes.
