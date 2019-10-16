The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Benjamin Ross and Kymberly Ross
Nathan Weil and Jennifer Weil
Blake Thompson and Spencer Thompson
Weston Borcher and Cassidy Borcher
Karol Alva and Timothy Rogers
William Vertz and Laura Vertz
Sean Pettus and Cassidy Keune
Angela Gerke and Charles Gerke
