SnowBall, the fourth annual fundraiser for Sleeping Giant Ski Area, is Saturday at the Cody Theatre.
The event is sure to be one of the best fall events in Cody with ski movie showings, a silent auction and drinks and food available for purchase throughout the evening.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with movies to begin at 7 and festivities running until 10 p.m. There will be two movies from Teton Gravity Research shown.
“Winterland” embraces the old with the new as classic ski pioneers team up with new up and comers to showcase the sport they all love. Parts of the movie were shot at and around Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
“Roadless” is a snowboard-only movie, following legends Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice as they explore the Teton Wilderness thoroughfare on a 10-day expedition.
There will also be a silent auction with a large variety of items up for bid and attendees can purchase discount ski passes at the event.
Drinks and food will be provided by 307 Pizza and WyOld West Brewery.
Tickets cost $15 in advance for students ($20 at the door), $25 for adults ($30) and $70 for families ($75). To purchase visit Yellowstonerecfoundation.org.
Proceeds from the event will go towards funding Mountain Sports Programs at the ski area and scholarships that allow hundreds of youths and adults to participate in winter sports.
