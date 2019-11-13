Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Avery Olmstead, $100; Scott Fry, $435; Isaiah Lachenmeier, $125; Amber Fletcher, $465; Jozie Tarr, $110; Charles Birky, $105; Guy Lanahan, $90; Joseph Horan, $125; Michael Jones, $140; Joseph Fiedor, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kristan Koltes, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,105; Koltes, careless driving, $155; Lauretta Walker, no seat belt, $25; Lowell Greenfield, invalid documents, $125; Steve Bullock, texting while driving, $80; Christopher Large, failure to display valid license plates, $75; Ryan Rouze, violating a protection order, $505; Reuben Spomer, faulty tail lights, $75; Richard Penno, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,105; Billy Sheets, faulty brakes, $75; Joseph Horan, no seat belt, $25; John Leonetti, no seat belt, $25; John Leonetti, failure to merge for emergency vehicle, $235.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Clyde Fisher, Thermopolis, $65; Jeffrey Holmquist, Kalispell, Mont., $100; Fredrick Wilson, Kentwood, La., $90; Zachary Arndt, Laramie, $90; Clinton Colvin, Belfry, Mont., $120; David Showers, Sheridan, $125; Cassandra Vonkrosigk, Shoshoni, $84; Philip Weaver, Lancaster, Pa., $100; Cache Fross, Lander, $130; Thomas Sparck, Birch Run, Mich., $180; Louis Daversa, Wingdale, N.Y., $90; Stephen Liljeberg, Avon Lake, Ohio, $90; Zenith Whiting, Chetek, Wis., $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jackson Wingard, Martinez, Ga., possession of fake ID card, $255; Adrian Dealacruz, Lovell, false imprisonment, Adrian Dealacruz, Lovell, interference with a peace officer, $855; Laura Scott, Greybull, invalid documents, $355; Clinton Colvin, Belfry, no seat belt, $25; Ethan Johnson, Avondale, Ariz., property destruction under $1,000, $595; Sebatian Labra, Burlington, failure to carry a driver’s license, $75; Brian Borgman, Carson City, Nev., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Emily Vines, Shreveport, La., breach of peace, $305; Zachary Bates, Gillette, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers or horns on private land without permission, $435; David McGuire, Chugwater, invalid driver’s license, $125; David McGuire, Chugwater, invalid documents, $135; Larry Carnahan, Deer Park, Wash., failure to stop at check station, $85.
