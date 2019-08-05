Several local students were recognized for their academic achievement at universities this past semester. 

Montana State University

Cody: Elizabeth Baldwin, Emma Heydenberk, Eve Johnson, John Morrison (Dean’s list)

Powell: Bryce Bott (President’s list), Bethany McCaslin (Dean’s list)

Casper College

Cody: Katrina Shiveley (President’s list), Brooke Gordon (Dean’s list)

Greybull: Wendy Araiza. (President’s list)

Meeteetse: Owen Burbank, Jamey Olson (President’s list)

Powell: Sadie Hogan, Katelyn Lang, Mariah Lang (President’s list)

Hamilton College

Cody: Kirsten Hull (Dean’s list)

Bob Jones University

Cody: Klayton Lundvall (Dean’s list)

Sheridan College

Cody: Jessica Dowling (Part-time honor roll)

University of Rhode Island

Cody: Mariah Stephens (Dean’s list)

Black Hills State

University

Cody: Brennen Blaylock (Dean’s list)

Powell: Tia Pierce (Dean’s list)

Rochester Institute of

Technology

Cody: Keenan Miller (Dean’s List)

