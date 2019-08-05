Several local students were recognized for their academic achievement at universities this past semester.
Montana State University
Cody: Elizabeth Baldwin, Emma Heydenberk, Eve Johnson, John Morrison (Dean’s list)
Powell: Bryce Bott (President’s list), Bethany McCaslin (Dean’s list)
Casper College
Cody: Katrina Shiveley (President’s list), Brooke Gordon (Dean’s list)
Greybull: Wendy Araiza. (President’s list)
Meeteetse: Owen Burbank, Jamey Olson (President’s list)
Powell: Sadie Hogan, Katelyn Lang, Mariah Lang (President’s list)
Hamilton College
Cody: Kirsten Hull (Dean’s list)
Bob Jones University
Cody: Klayton Lundvall (Dean’s list)
Sheridan College
Cody: Jessica Dowling (Part-time honor roll)
University of Rhode Island
Cody: Mariah Stephens (Dean’s list)
Black Hills State
University
Cody: Brennen Blaylock (Dean’s list)
Powell: Tia Pierce (Dean’s list)
Rochester Institute of
Technology
Cody: Keenan Miller (Dean’s List)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.