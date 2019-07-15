Wednesday, July 17
Cody
Cody Senior Citizens, meet to play pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center. Call (307) 250-2888.
MANNAHOUSE food distribution, 4-6 p.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Call (307) 587-0700.
Live music by Kalyn Beasley, 5-8 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Carry out chicken dinner, 5-6 p.m., Cody United Methodist Church. Cost is $8, proceeds go to Cody Community mission projects.
Dinner at the VFW, 6 p.m., 808 12th St.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Thursday, July 18
Cody
Live music by Hope Sheets, 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Park County Complex parking lot.
Live After 5, 5 p.m., Cody Chamber of Commerce.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Concerts in the Park: Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine play bluegrass variety, 6:30 p.m., City Park.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
ONGOING
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
Contemporary Native Awareness exhibit Contemporary Native Exhibits include Western Cellular: Unpublicized news of lack of enforcement of safety of Native Women. Free posters; The Thistle: Devils Tower name change legislation; H & B Trading Post: “Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask;” City Hall exhibit June-July in foyer.
