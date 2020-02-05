Luke Athe Olsen was born Feb. 1, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Russell and Jan Olsen of Basin.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Luke joins six siblings: brothers Levi, 13, Eli, 8, and Caleb, 5, and sisters Sky, 10, Raina, 3, and McCady, 2.
Grandparents are Randall and Violet Olsen and Brian and Jane Robertson.
Poppy Lee Fox was born Jan. 28, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Melinda Fox of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Poppy joins an 8-year-old sister, Jaelin Bigelow.
Grandparents are Jesse Fox and Sharon Burton.
Jasmine Bailey Schwab was born Jan. 29, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Bradley Schwab and Noemi Marquez of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Jasmine joins seven siblings: Jason Medina, 13, Julianna Marquez, 11, Justin Marquez, 9, Jocelyn Marquez, 7, Elizabeth Schwab, 7, Eleanor Schwab, 5, and Nora Schwab, 4.
Grandparents are Barry Schwab and Karen Schwab.
