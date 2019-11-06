Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Joseph Underwood, 45, convicted felon in possession of firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with peace officer, mutilating or disposing a dead body, interference with a peace officer, Nov. 3
Disturbance
Caller and his wife are arguing on Road 6 in Powell, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 27.
Woman said her ex-husband causing a disturbance at Rocky Mountain Liquors on 17th Street, 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Caller reported two men shooting firearms from WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at a herd of elk with pipeline workers in the area. The shooter’s white and black trucks can be found on the northbound side of the highway, 1:05 p.m. Nov. 1.
Traffic
There was a vehicle slide off near the intersection of US 14-16-20 East and County Road 3DX in Cody, 1:20 a.m. Oct. 27.
A car rolled over on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 27.
There was a vehicle slide off on WYO 120 North in Cody with unknown injuries, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 27.
Vehicle almost ran a man off the road on County Road 6WXE in Cody and is speeding towards Red Lake at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 28.
There are two vehicles stuck at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 28.
Caller reported two horses running on the road near the intersection of County Road 6SU and Cedar Mountain Drive in Cody, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 29.
Vehicle parked in front of hydrant on Hays Avenue in Meeteetse, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 30.
Meeteetse postmaster would like a vehicle removed from the front of their office on Park Avenue, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 30.
A white cow was reported on the road near the intersection of County Road 6RT and County Road 6WX in Cody, 9:35 p.m. Oct. 30.
Vehicle abandoned on the side of WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. There is no visible registration and the vehicle has mechanical issues. The caller said it will be removed today as of 8:20 a.m. Oct. 31.
Cows on road on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 31.
White Discovery Fleetwood RV pulled off on the side of US 14-16-20 East in Cody for two weeks. There is a dog by it and a cat visible inside, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
Vehicle with a flat tire partially blocking the road near the intersection of County Road 6JM and County Road 6WX in Cody. The caller said anyone pulling a trailer has a hard time getting around it, 11:25 a.m. Nov. 1.
Blue SUV with an Illinois license plate crashed near the intersection of County Road 7GQ and WYO 296 in Cody. The vehicle is off the road and the female driver is out of it, looking dazed and confused at 4 p.m. Nov. 1.
Vehicle blocking traffic near the intersection of State Street and Water Avenue in Meeteetse, 4:10 p.m. Nov. 1.
Deer hit by a vehicle on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 6:35 p.m. Nov. 2.
Dodge truck ran through the crosswalk at the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Cody and almost hit caller. The black truck with a white stick figure in the back window was last seen heading eastbound on Big Horn Avenue at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2.
Other
A FedEx package was stolen from a porch on Riverside Avenue in Powell, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 27.
Son may have stolen some items from Ptarmigan Drive in Cody residence. The male is currently at the neighbor’s house as of 7:35 p.m. Oct. 27.
Lane 10 in Powell woman said her dogs brought home chunks of meat from her yard and thinks the neighbor might have placed them intentionally due to previous threats against the canines, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 29.
Woman wants to speak with a deputy about a missing vehicle she believes is on Nebraska Street in Meeteetse, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 29.
Moriah Road in Cody caller has questions about his neighbor’s dog coming onto his property, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Man said a bear attacked his truck on County Road 6CU in Cody and has scratches all over it, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 30.
Woman at the Wapiti Lodge on US 14-16-20 West in Cody said her gun was stolen by her ex-fiance in September. Reported at 8:55 a.m. Nov. 1.
Female said her ex-boyfriend stole a grill guard from the back of her truck on Lane 11 in Powell and sent her pictures of it, 8:55 a.m. Nov. 1.
Woman said there are two kids walking into her house on Kattenhorn Drive in Powell. She doesn’t know who they are and can see them on her camera. She then found out it is one of her kids and they had their father’s permission to be there, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 1.
A fifth wheel was stolen from property on Valley Road in Meeteetse, 4 p.m. Nov. 1.
Man found his friend’s cold and deceased body on Lane 12 in Powell property at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.
Caller and man need help removing handcuffs at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive in Cody, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 1.
Black iPhone 6 with blue silicone case lost from Cody High School on 10th Street, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
Stop sign shot by shotgun on WYO 295 in Powell. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified for a replacement at 3 p.m. Nov. 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Emily Vines, 22, breach of peace, Oct. 29
Robert Jones, 32, warrant, Oct. 29
Eladio Flores, 42, driving under the influence of alcohol, faulty tail lights, Nov. 2
James Andrews, 34, probation and parole violation, Nov. 2
Amber Fletcher, 28, careless driving, speeding and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, Nov. 3
Elliott Wittick, 29, warrant, Nov. 3
Nicole Jordan, 38, probation and parole violation, Nov. 4
Disturbance
Barking dogs reported on Appalachian Avenue, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 1.
Noisy dog heard barking from the Salsbury apartments on Bleistein Avenue, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
Barking dog reported on 31st Street, 1 p.m. Nov. 4.
Dog barking outside the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road for the last five hours, 11 p.m. Nov. 4.
Traffic
Man said vehicle pulled out in front of him and doesn’t have license plates at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 29.
Vehicle spinning cookies at Cody Christian Church on Sheridan Avenue, 1:35 p.m. Oct. 29.
Crash involving between 2006 Honda Accord and 2005 Dodge Ram with no blockage or injuries at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 8:05 a.m. Oct. 30.
Caller hit a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Big Horn Federal bank on Stampede Avenue. The caller is at their house as of 9:20 a.m. Oct. 30.
Cody Electric vehicle blocking alley on 18th Street. Caller said this has been happening for 11 years and would like an officer to tell them to not park there, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 30.
Caller reported three donkeys near McDonalds walking towards Bomgaars on 17th Street, 10:05 p.m. Oct. 30.
Dead deer near the intersection of E Avenue and Cooper Lane West, 9 a.m. Oct. 31.
Light grey Lincoln with California license plates abandoned in alley at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street for the past month, 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Vehicle abandoned on 19th Street, 12:35 p.m. Nov. 1.
Four-door Dodge 4x4 with out of state blue and yellow license plates almost caused a crash, running two stop lights near the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. They went to Eastgate Liquor and are headed back down the 17th Street hill as of 3:35 p.m. Nov. 3.
Motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles at Buckstitch Canvas on 16th Street, 7:40 a.m. Nov. 4.
Grey Chevy pickup swerving in the Cody High School senior parking lot on 10th Street that almost hit someone, 7:50 a.m. Nov. 4.
When school bus stops to pick up kids on Big Horn Avenue around 6:45 a.m., other cars blow past. Reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 4.
White camper abandoned in the overflow parking lot at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road that female said belonged to her ex-boyfriend, 9:50 a.m. Nov. 4.
Other
Woman said her neighbors let her dogs onto her Haugen Street property and when they were asked to leave they became belligerent at 6 p.m. the previous night. Reported at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
Vehicles left by the previous tenant at 180 Auto Detailing on Blackburn Avenue, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Woman said manager at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue ripped a door out of her hands and hurt her shoulders, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 31.
Wallet found at Rodger Sports on Big Horn Avenue, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 31.
Woman at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street has a huge list of people who have been harassing her and she would like to talk to an officer about the list, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 1.
Female said West Park Hospital staff on Sheridan Avenue are harassing her and calling her mean, 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
Walmart reported an 18-20-year old man in a blue hoodie coming into the store with 3-4 others and stealing a keyboard at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 1. They are leaving now in a blue and black Ford car with possible Wyoming tabs, taking a left out of the parking lot.
Man said he had his debit card and $20 stolen from his car at Cody High School on 10th Street, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
There were two men fighting in the alley near the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 1 a.m. Nov. 2.
Cody man wants an extra patrol for his house while he’s gone for the winter, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 2.
Woman said her soon to be ex is harassing her via text message, 12:25 p.m. Nov. 2.
SWAT teams called out to WYO 120 South, 11:45 p.m. Nov. 2.
Tall and slender African American man came into Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street seeming intoxicated. He is now on a bicycle and wearing a black hoodie, headed in an unknown direction, 7:25 a.m. Nov. 3.
Hunter shot a deer that has now run onto city property somewhere on the walking trails below the gypsum plant and River View Drive. The hunter will meet police officers and take them to the deer, 8:45 a.m. Nov. 3.
Sometime during the previous night, cash, a charger block and work bag were stolen from Jeep parked on 23rd Street. Reported at 8:55 a.m. Nov. 3.
Woman said someone got into her car during the football game the night of Nov. 1, while it was parked at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue and stole her wallet. Reported at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
Man said he lost his California ID card near Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 4.
Woman said she is at a friend’s house on Sheridan Avenue and the friend boyfriend came home and started yelling, 9:55 p.m. Nov. 4.
