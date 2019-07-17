Benjamin Scott Asay was born July 9, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Nicholas and Katie Asay of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Benjamin joins two siblings: Eli, 7, and Abram, 3.
Grandparents are Tom and Linda Fargen and Nathan and Kristi Harder.
Brynlee McArthur was born July 9, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Marshall and Sakoya McArthur of Powell.
She weighed 9 pounds.
Grandparents are Marc and Tracy McArthur and Jeramy and Robyn Jones.
Zoey Renee Olson was born July 8, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Tyrel Olson and Britany Deherrera of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Zoey joins two siblings: Riley, 6, and Kyle, 2.
Grandparents are Jeff and Gwen Olson and Crystal Reese.
