A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions in January, and the men and women of the Cody Community Theatre made a big one that will soon be fulfilled.
“Resolutions” is a musical showcase put on by the stage group, telling a story about a group of people looking back on the past decade during a high school reunion, while singing some of musical theatre’s favorite songs.
Performances are Thursday-Saturday at the downtown Cody Theatre, doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7. Tickets are for general seating and cost $15.
A musical showcase is something that the members of the Cody Community Theatre have been wanting to do, consulting director Annamarie Victor said, but hadn’t seriously committed to until this project.
After an auditioning process where the performers brought songs they wished to sing, including pieces from “Mamma Mia!,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “West Side Story,” “Hairspray,” and an original song by performer Garrett Randolph, a script was written around those songs and the whole showcase was put together in about three and a half months.
“Resolutions” takes place over a 10-year span, with Act 1 taking place during the main characters’ time in high school and Act 2 taking place during their high school reunion, with the characters and plots intermingling throughout. The original story was written by Drew Murray, Victor and Kennedy Corr, who were largely inspired by their own nostalgia of the past decade.
“Because we set it around 2010, which is pretty close to the time when the three of us had actually been in high school, we had a lot of flashbacks of ‘remember when we used to do this,’ and those kinds of things, so it was really fun to think back and remember how we were back then,” Murray said. “Fun and terrible, at the same time.”
Due to the relatively short period of production, the showcase required a lot of hard work in order to be done in time. However, despite that, the rehearsals have been nothing but a good time for everyone said Corr, the show’s director.
“Even though we’ve had to work hard, because we are putting this together in a short amount of time, we have been having so much fun,” she said. “It’s been a little intense this past week, with rehearsals almost every night, and we’re going to keep going until it’s showtime, but we’re still able to laugh, have fun and enjoy each other’s company.”
This production will be Corr’s first time directing. It will also be the first time some of the performers will be acting and singing for an audience. The cast has a mix of veteran stage actors, newcomers and those somewhere in between, but they have all put in great work, Corr said.
Jillian Nordberg, 11, is no first-timer, having performed in 2017 in the group’s performance “Beauty in the Beast.” In “Resolutions” she will be portraying the daughter of a woman who became pregnant in high school.
“I knew a lot of these people from one of the other plays I’ve been in, and they needed someone for the part and asked me,” Nordberg said. “It’s been a great and fun time, and I’ve learned a lot.”
If you go
What: Cody Community Theatre production of “Resolutions”
When: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Where: Cody Theatre
Cost: $15
